



British companies are headed for an iceberg that is expected to boost corporate interest rates by up to $3 billion next spring as inflation soars, industry groups have warned.

They said that companies that benefit from the upcoming revaluation will see these gains eroded as a result, but those that do lose will see their losses escalate.

The business rate, a tax a corporation pays based on the rental value of the real estate it occupies, increases at the beginning of each tax year based on the September CPI inflation rate of the previous year.

Annual upward revisions have been canceled over the past two years to help businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Bank of England expects inflation to reach 11% by the end of the year, allowing for a significant rate hike in 2023.

The CBI’s head of economic policy, Louise Hellem, has urged the next Conservative administration to ease the burden. She said she had no moments to lose.

She said businesses will face bill hikes of around 10% in April due to inflation, unless urgent action is taken to ease the burden on business rates. This is an iceberg that threatens businesses already swayed by soaring energy costs after the pandemic.

Craig Beaumont, foreign secretary for the Federation of Small Businesses, raised the issue at a meeting last week when he and Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi asked for help with advance profits tax.

He said this year small businesses will face double business rates of inflation and devaluation, and some will potentially face staggering increases of 200%.

Next year, commercial properties will be revalued for the first time since 2017. Many tenants are expecting big cuts given that rents have fallen sharply in many areas.

However, the law requires the revaluation to be financially neutral to the Treasury. In other words, without intervention, the total tax for fiscal 2023 would be roughly the 2022 figure plus the rise in inflation.

Real estate advisor Altus Group said Banks inflation forecasts suggest that taxes from England’s business rates will go to Scotland and Wales could increase by nearly 3 billion in 2023.

Altus UK president Robert Hayton says ministers must end the stupid policy of increasing the tax base through inflation once and for all.

The Treasury is under pressure to lower the business tax rate, as the CBI calculates that the UK’s property taxes are four times higher than Germany’s and 50% higher than the G7 average as a percentage of GDP.

But last year’s review ruled out radical changes. The government instead negotiated whether to impose an online sales tax to help large retailers. Another round of transitional easing closed last week to mitigate the impact of the revaluation by curbing raises for some companies and limiting cuts for others.

Beaumont urged ministers to scrap the downward transitional bailout and increase the cap on business tax relief to 25,000 to remove the smallest companies from this regressive counter-growth.

Currently, only businesses occupying buildings with a valuation of less than $12,000 are exempt from the fee.

The Treasury said decisions on multipliers and transitional relief would be made in accordance with standard budget procedures.

