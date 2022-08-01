The third biggest US lottery jackpot of all time





A lucky lottery ticket buyer in Illinois could soon become a billionaire, after Friday night’s $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery draw.

According to lottery officials, winning numbers 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 and a gold Mega Ball of 14 match a single ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, about 17 miles north. northwest of Chicago. The winner has yet to claim the prize, Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Lottery Department, said at a press conference on Saturday.

“We don’t know whether or not they know they won an award,” Mays said. “So, I encourage everyone to check your ticket.”

The jackpot is the third highest lottery prize in American history, and its winner, who probably paid around $2 for the ticket, can either win $780.5 million in lump sum cash or receive annuity payments over the next 30 years.

If the winner chooses the most popular lump sum payment option, recommended by “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, he will have to account for a mandatory federal withholding tax of 24%. Winner will likely also have to pay state income tax: if winner lives in Illinois, winnings will be considered taxable income at the state rate of 4.95%, and may owe even more if he lives in a state with a higher income tax rate.

This means the winner should expect to owe a minimum of almost $226 million in taxes, bringing the net amount down to around $554.5 million, a potentially life-changing amount of money.

In a statement on Saturday, Mega Millions also noted that 26 tickets won second-tier prizes worth $2 million or $1 million each, and a total of 14,391,740 tickets won a certain amount of money over nine different price levels on Friday night.

If you’re one of the lucky winners, especially if you’re the mysterious person who hit the jackpot, experts say you should take steps immediately to protect your ticket and your privacy.

“Privacy is key,” Emily Irwin, senior director of advisory at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management, told CNBC on Friday. “It protects you and your family from scammers or others who may start preying on you.”

You should then hire a team of professionals to help you, including an experienced attorney, financial advisor, tax advisor, and insurance adjuster, as CNBC recently noted.

