Is Monday a public holiday? Why Scotland is closed on 1 August and a full list of UK public holidays in 2022





For many people, August bank holidays offer a chance to enjoy the last summer sun before fall arrives.

The long weekend is a time of historic celebration in England. Originally introduced to give employees a vacation to enjoy their cricket schedule, the event is now the weekend of London’s iconic Notting Hill Carnival.

However, public holidays dates vary across the UK and Scotland starts Bank Holidays in August a few weeks ahead of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Here is everything you need to know

Is Monday a public holiday?

Scotland has a public holiday on Monday 1 August, but England, Wales and Northern Ireland have a public holiday on Monday 29 August.

The August bank holiday is believed to have been introduced in 1871 to give bank employees time to enjoy the cricket season.

In 1965 England, Wales and Northern Ireland moved public holidays to the last week of August, but Scotland decided to keep the original dates.

More from Lifestyle Full list of public holidays in 2022

Bank holiday dates vary slightly across the UK. England and Wales always have the same public holidays, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own dates.

For example, the summer bank holidays mentioned in Scotland are always at the beginning of August, not at the end of the month.

Here are the 4 UK bank holidays in 2022.

Public holidays in England and Wales Monday 3 January 2022 (instead of Lunar New Year) Friday 15 April (Good Friday) Monday 18 April (Resurrection Monday) Monday 2 May (Public holiday in early May) Thursday 2 June ( Spring holidays) Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee) Monday 29 August (summer holiday) Monday 26 December (Boxing Day) Tuesday 27 December (instead of Christmas) Scottish public holiday Monday 3 January 2022 (Replaces Lunar New Year) Tuesday, January 4 (replaces January 2) Friday, April 15 (Good Friday) Monday, May 2 (National Holiday in Early May) Thursday, June 2 (Spring Holiday) Friday, June 3 (Platinum Jubilee Public Holiday) Monday 1 August (Summer Holiday) Friday 25 November (St Andrews Day) Monday 26 December (Boxing Day) Tuesday 27 December (instead of Christmas Day) Northern Ireland Public Holiday January 2022 Monday 3rd (instead of Lunar New Year) Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) Friday, April 15 (Good Friday) Monday, April 18 (Easter Monday) Monday, May 2 (early) May Holiday) Thursday 2 June (Spring Holiday) Friday, June 3 (Platinum Jubilee Holiday) Tuesday, July 12 (Battle of the Boyne) Monday, August 29 (Summer Holiday) Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day)Tuesday, December 27 (replaces Christmas Day)

In 2022, Christmas is Sunday, so public holidays are changed to be the same as in 2021.

Boxing Day Bank Holiday falls as usual on Monday, December 26th, but there is an alternate Christmas holiday on Tuesday, December 27th. This means the UK will once again have a four-day festive weekend.

