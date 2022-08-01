UK introduces title registers for property owned by foreign companies





LONDON, August 1 (Reuters) – The UK government will now require foreign companies holding UK real estate to identify real owners on official registers as part of a crackdown on Russian oligarchs and corrupt elites laundering illegal wealth, the government said Monday said.

The “Overseas Entity Register”, active from Monday, is part of a broader economic crimes law enacted this year to prevent the illegal inflow of Russian cash into London following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The business ministry said in a statement that it would prevent criminals from hiding behind covert shell companies and use British wealth to support the government’s efforts to eradicate Russia’s oligarchs.

It is registered

Deputy Economic Minister Martin Callanan said: “To get rid of a corrupt elite with suspected corruption, we need to know who owns what.”

“We are cracking down on and putting an end to criminals trying to hide their illegally earned wealth.”

Foreign legal entities that already own land in the UK within the scope of registration must identify the beneficial owner in the company house and comply within six months.

Registration applies to properties purchased in England and Wales from January 1999 and in Scotland from December 2014.

Those who do not comply with the new rules could face sanctions up to £2,500 per day ($3,043) or up to five years in prison.

The registry was described in March as an important provision of the Economic Crimes Act, which Transparency International officials call a “seismic change” that will force this phase to disclose foreign property ownership. read more

The law was introduced in March as the government faced calls for more action to make it more difficult for those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to launder dirty money through London’s real estate, long dubbed “Londongrad”. has been

($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

Report by Sachin Ravikumar, edited by William Maclean

