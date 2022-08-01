



More than 1 in 8 UK households are concerned that there is no way to cut further to sharply increase their annual energy bills this fall.

According to the recent Reconstruction UK Index of 20,000, more than a quarter of households with incomes below 20,000 are worried they will not be able to afford the high costs, and families in Yorkshire, Southwest and Northern Ireland are the least confident about meeting the costs. People by law and general.

Nearly half of UK households are concerned if they will be able to keep up with their rent or mortgage payments over the next 12 months as the majority realize they will have to cut elsewhere.

The latest evidence of pressure on households comes amid looming projections that inflation will hit 12% this fall after more expensive fuel and food pushed the official measure of the cost of living to a 40-year high of 9.4% in June.

The UK annual inflation rate has soared, with a month of rising gasoline prices not seen since at least the late 1980s and an all-out increase in essential foods like eggs, milk, cheese and vegetables.

British households are gearing up for annual energy bills of up to 3,850 in January next year after Russia further squeezes European gas supplies.

Recently, it was found that a fifth of UK households are on an average of $60 a week short between their income and what they need to cover necessities like energy costs, rent, transportation and food. Free cash is at its lowest in nearly five years, according to data from Asda Income Tracker, compiled by the Center for Business and Economic Research.

The amount UK consumers borrowed last month at the fastest pace in three years rose as households struggled to cope with rising cost of living. People borrowed an additional $1.8 billion in consumer credit last month, according to the latest data from the Bank of England.

Pressure on households is expected to increase this fall as prices for necessities from clothing to food continue to rise alongside high energy bills.

Shoppers are turning to discount stores, and supermarkets are ditching brands in favor of private label products, cutting spending on subscription services and luxuries like gambling to increase their budget.

Legal & General Chief Executive Officer Nigel Wilson said: Today, many families across the UK face very difficult financial choices. For some, such an option seems impossible.

But most worrisome is that the impact of the cost of living crisis is being felt more severely in some parts of the UK than in others. This risks magnifying existing demographic and geographic inequalities that the leveling agenda is designed to address.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said that long-term solutions, such as investing in energy-efficient homes and offices, are one of the most attractive answers to addressing the cost of living crisis.

However, as Bloomberg first reported, the government is adding another billion to existing funding for home insulation and other measures to help the poorest households reduce their energy use under the Energy Company Obligation. It appears that the plan has been withdrawn.

Efforts to reduce bills for low-income families have been hampered by Brexit and Covid-related holds, which have partially left some 30 million other funds, including the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund, unused. Cuts on central government investment since 2012 have slowed the pace of insulated homes over the past decade, exacerbating the energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the price of gasoline in the UK is the second highest in Europe, according to new data from the RAC Failover Service. According to the study, UK drivers cost an average of 186p per liter, 20p more per liter of gasoline than Spanish and French drivers. Meanwhile, the UK ranks 12th behind Germany, Italy and the Netherlands in terms of temporary tax cuts on gasoline.

Simon Williams of RAC said: This analysis reveals the uncomfortable truth about the UK government, which has done little to support drivers during the current period of record high fuel prices compared to other European countries. As a result, the UK has become one of the most expensive places to refuel, paying more than other countries, including France and the Netherlands, which have historically charged more fuel than UK retailers.

