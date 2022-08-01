Is there a hose pipe ban in our area? Whether Southern Water regulations are enforced and other UK regions can follow





After prolonged extremely hot and dry weather, a hose pipe ban was announced in southern England.

Most countries, especially the South and East, have been designated as long dry, meaning they are already in the early stages of a drought.

It was the driest July across the UK since 1984 and averaged 1.5 inches (37.7 mm) of precipitation, making it the eighth driest day on record dating back to 1836.

Not only was July the driest month, the Bureau of Meteorology said July was also the driest eight months, from November 2021 to June 2022, since 1976, when figures show the UK suffered a severe drought.

Rainfall across the UK during that period was less than three-quarters of the 1991-2020 average of 22.4 inches (568 mm).

The southeastern part of England saw an average of zero rainfall for the 24 days from 1 June to 24 July this year. In the same period, 1976, the area did not rain for 36 days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology figures.

Here is everything you need to know about the already announced hosepipe ban, and you can follow it in other parts of the UK as well.

Dry bank of the Dowry Reservoir tributary close to Oldham during a recent heatwave (Photo: PA)Where is the Southern Water hose pipe ban?

On Friday, July 29, Southern Water announced a temporary ban (TUB) in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight that would prevent people from using hose pipes or washing cars.

The measure will take effect on Tuesday, August 5, and it is not yet known when the ban will be lifted. The Flood and Water Control Act 2010 does not define a temporary meaning, so the ban could last for a significant period of time.

Southern Water was the first mainland UK utility company to announce drought measures following a heat wave in early July, and these measures were introduced because it urgently needed to reduce demand for River Test and River Itchen, which supplies freshwater to the area.

Anyone in areas watered by Southern Water is prohibited from using hose pipes to perform various activities, including watering gardens, filling fountains, and cleaning vehicles.

Dr. Alison Hoyle, Director of Risk and Compliance at Southern Water said: We did not take this decision lightly and we know that the temporary ban will affect our customers.

Working responsibly with the Environment Agency to protect the environment. We have asked everyone in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to support these measures and to use only the water they need.

More on UK weather Are there hose pipe bans in other parts of the UK as well?

On Sunday, July 31, infrastructure advisors called for a national hose pipe ban and mandatory water metering as Britain faces the prospect of drought drought.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) says we need to start better water management across the UK.

The government should also invest about $20 billion in the country’s water supply equipment, NIC Chairman Sir John Armitt told The Observer.

He said: (water) You have to pay for it in some way. It could invest in new reservoirs or move water across the country and stop leaks.

The Rivers Trust and the Angling Trust reiterated the NIC’s call for more careful water use nationwide as the situation is expected to get worse in the future.

Rivers Trust’s Mark Lloyd said in an interview with The Observer:

The river’s low flow is catastrophic for wildlife, and ultimately we must better manage this incredibly valuable resource.

Angling Trust’s Mark Owen told the Observer, criticizing the government for lack of extreme weather planning: The reaction is always to kneel.

Reaching this stage when it’s very dry and hot causes a sudden spike in usage as people fill up their water parks and water their gardens.

