UK’s Best Savings Accounts: Top 10 Fixed Rate Accounts with High Interest Rates | personal finance | Jae Won





Inflation has risen to 9.4% as of June, the fifth leap in 2022 as the cost of goods and energy continues to soar. To counter the sharp rise, the Bank of England (BoE) raised its benchmark interest rate to make borrowing more expensive and encourage people to save.

The base rate hike meant an increase in a variety of savings accounts, but some offer better rates than others.

HSBC explains: “With a fixed interest rate savings account, you lock your savings at a set interest rate for a set period of time.

“These are also known as fixed term bonds.

“You can choose how long your savings are locked, or you can choose a time set by the bank.”

In many cases, fixed rate accounts offer better interest rates than easy access accounts because customers cannot withdraw cash.

However, like all accounts, some accounts offer higher interest rates than others.

Read More: Santander offers its customers an interest rate of 2.5%. How do you compare?

Moneyfacts has rounded up the top 10 currently available.

Top 10 Fixed Rate Savings Accounts

The largest fixed rate savings account with an AER of 2.83% is Charter Savings Bank fixed rate bonds.

Interest is paid monthly as a bank anniversary or one-year bond.

Kent Reliance 1-Year Fixed Rate Bond – Issue 100 ranks second, but only if interest is paid at maturity.

In this case, the saver could get an AER of 2.79% for the one-year bond.

In third place is Kent Reliance One-Year Fixed Rate Bond – Issue 100.

This account has an AER of 2.78% and pays monthly interest and a one-year bond.

In fourth place is Gatehouse Bank’s one-year fixed-term Woodland Saver with an AER of 2.75%.

Interest can be paid at maturity or on a monthly basis as a one-year bond.

In fifth place is Close Brothers Savings Fixed Rate Bond with an AER of 2.75%.

Interest is paid on a one-year bond at maturity.

In sixth place is Tandem Bank One Year Fixed Saver with an AER of 2.75%.

Interest is paid on bank anniversaries and has a one-year bond.

Synergy Bank fixed-rate bonds rose to 7th with an AER of 2.72%.

Interest is a one-year bond and is paid on account anniversary.

In 8th place are Bank of London and Middle East Premier Deposit Account with an AER of 2.70% (expected profit margin).

Interest is paid on a one-year bond at maturity.

Don’t Miss The Smart Meter: A ‘Basic’ Way to Save £40 a Month on Your Energy Bill [INSIGHT]HSBC warns victims of rising fraud could lose up to £36,000 [WARNING]Free Prescriptions: A full list of groups that can get free prescriptions [EXPLAINER]

In fifth place is Close Brothers Savings Fixed Rate Bond with an AER of 2.75%.

Interest is paid on a one-year bond at maturity.

In sixth place is Tandem Bank One Year Fixed Saver with an AER of 2.75%.

Interest is paid on bank anniversaries and has a one-year bond.

Synergy Bank fixed-rate bonds rose to 7th with an AER of 2.72%.

Interest is a one-year bond and is paid on account anniversary.

In 8th place are Bank of London and Middle East Premier Deposit Account with an AER of 2.70% (expected profit margin).

Interest is paid on a one-year bond at maturity.

In 9th place is the Monument Bank 12-month term deposit account with an AER of 2.70%.

Interest is paid on a 12-month bond.

#10 on the list is the Paragon Bank One-Year Fixed Rate Savings Account with an Annual Equivalent Interest Rate (AER) of 2.70%.

Interest can be paid monthly or on a bank anniversary as a one-year bond, depending on the option selected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/1648228/best-savings-accounts-uk-fixed-rate-high-interest-rates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos