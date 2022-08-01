UK recession fears: how to prepare money and avoid recession | personal finance | Jae Won





A recession is a “significant decline in economic activity” that persists for more than a few months across the economy. Recessions are commonly seen in real gross domestic product (GDP), real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale and retail sales. When a recession lasts a long time, it turns into a recession. This period is usually around 3 years or more, or when GDP decline reaches 10% or more.

People in the UK have been told they need to be prepared for difficult times as inflation is expected to hit 11% this fall.

Amid these concerns, many Britons want to take action now to protect their finances in the coming months.

Christine Ross, Director of Clients and Head of Private Offices at Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management, said: The Times.

“Besides the obvious things like budgeting and cuts, there are other things certain age groups need to consider if the UK goes into recession.”

20-35 years old

Ross said the issues most likely to face a recession for young or middle-aged people are job security, short-term spending, savings promises, and whether they can continue or stop doing it. .

Young people should first look at their monthly expenses and adjust accordingly to create a monthly budget.

This allows people to set aside money for an emergency fund, especially if they don’t have one right now. If people were on a budget now, they could make small pots that cost anywhere from 100 to hundreds of pounds, and can be used when a little extra money is needed.

Ross explained that the biggest savings for young people will be their pensions.

If people are saving or investing, it’s most likely through an employer-sponsored plan, and they may have noticed that their value has recently declined. Ross stressed that if this continues or the UK falls into a recession, it could take a bigger hit.

“People don’t have to be particularly concerned about this,” Ross said, “and pausing contributions is very possible” if people have to make a decision between paying their bills and keeping promises of long-term savings like annuities.

Ross said: “For the most part, people find themselves in a situation where they contribute and the employer contributes.

“In these cases, people can discuss with their employers the option of pausing donations instead of shutting them down completely and causing problems.

“These savings can be recovered, and later the loss of the contribution can be made up.”

Before problems arise, Ross advised young people to “look at what they are saving for a long time”, including “how far they can continue” and “where to take action”, Ross advised.

She said: “If people are in a position where they don’t need to adjust their spending habits but are concerned about savings, what I’m saying is that it’s a very long journey and it’s not going to really seem that important. in the next few years. So be patient.”

Middle-aged (35-59 years old)

People in this category potentially have financial debts such as mortgages, annuities, savings and housing, and long-term care and life insurance.

Ross said: “People in these brackets are likely to have something to count on again in the event of a recession, but now is a time when things like illness or death can bring the house of cards to a downfall.

“If this happens at the same time as a recession, people are going to be really hit.”

She recommends that people first “review and review” and see how much life insurance coverage is.

People should ask how much they are paid if they are sick, what is left over if they are on vacation, and if it is worth taking out something to cover an illness or critical illness if they cannot afford it.

People should also look at their insurance premiums and see if they have to pay what they currently have. If a person doesn’t use the car a lot, the rate can be lowered.

When it comes to mortgages and interest rates, Ross says getting a fixed-rate mortgage will be your best bet, even if the option is more expensive, as it’s better to create a situation with “certainty” if one is “worried”.

“Nobody gets a fixed rate to beat the market, and rates are changing very quickly,” she said.

“If the property is a long-term hold, a fixed rate will help someone know exactly what their expenses will be, and they will know exactly how much they can charge for rent if they rent the property.

“The rate could go lower again, but we don’t know yet. Current trends show that it will continue to rise and, sadly, knowing that what you pay here is the best way to manage and budget is not a magical answer. ..”

Retirees (over 65)

Ross said the most important thing people in this group can do as they approach retirement age is to ‘review’ their position and think about their risk-taking attitudes within their pensions, Ross said. Then reconfigure.

This is because people in this group may be fully or partially dependent on pension savings as a means of income. This means that people should take their investments seriously and adjust them to give them the best returns during a recession.

She said: “People don’t want to invest their entire pension fund in low-risk assets. Because it won’t actually hold up for the duration of an individual’s retirement. You need to keep growing, but that means people need to be volatile.

“When someone quits their job and starts withdrawing from the fund, they can’t afford the recession as they usually do on a regular basis and have to withdraw much more to supplement their income requirements.”

Whether it’s an annuity or an ISA, Ross says the most important thing for those who’ve been lucky enough to have adequate retirement funds is to “keep taking risks” while still “taking a less bumpy journey”.

She added: “If someone is very aggressive with saving and has all invested in stocks or stocks, then they might consider a more balanced approach looking at the different combinations of assets that smooth out their returns. market.”

Ross encouraged people to discuss options with their financial advisors because they can point you in the right direction to get the most out of what you have.

“People don’t know about capital gains benefits or dividend payouts, and I think it’s very important for people to see what allowances are available,” she said.

“People can actually increase their earnings just by getting their tax entitlements, and potential revenue losses can be compensated by increased tax efficiencies.”

Ross explained that people should be aware of the tax cuts they can claim on certain investments, annuities and income, even if it’s obvious.

She said:

“Using something like but-to-let, you can no longer deduct your mortgage expenses from your rental income to cut taxes, but you can still get a tax cut on your interest expenses, and every little bit helps during a recession.”

