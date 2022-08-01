Cost of Living Crisis: The UK has tried to ease the burden of higher gasoline prices than other European countries. UK News





The UK has made no effort to ease the burden of higher gasoline prices than other countries, the RAC argued.

According to the figures, only Luxembourg performed worse at the league table for European governments that took action to cut gasoline taxes, with 11 countries offering more generous bailouts.

The 50,000 won per liter cut that the UK implemented in March is far short of the fuel tax cuts enjoyed by drivers in countries such as Germany (251 million won per liter), Italy (2.12 million won), Portugal (162,000 won per liter), and the Netherlands. (14.7p per liter) and Ireland (14.5p per liter).

The governments of France and Spain have introduced discounts of 15p and 17p per liter respectively in the forecourt.

Some fuel retailers, including France’s TotalEnergies and BP Spain, offer discounts of up to about 33p per liter.

UK gasoline prices have finally started falling in recent days after putting pressure on retailers to reflect a decline in wholesale costs that began seven weeks ago.

With the exception of Denmark (186p) and Finland (190p) at 186p per liter, the cost is much higher than in the entire EU.

Drivers in France pay about 23p less per liter than drivers in the UK.

All but six of the 15 European Union countries that have not taken action to lower pump prices since March already have lower fuel taxes than the UK.

Read more:Asda cuts gasoline and diesel prices ‘to help motorists save money’ 9 Tips to Reduce Your Gasoline or Diesel Use

An Inconvenient Truth’

Diesel is in a similar situation, with only Croatia having a lower fuel tax cut than the UK, while Sweden, a member of the European Union, has a higher average price.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the analysis was “an inconvenient truth” for the UK government. Compared to other European countries, “little effort has been made to support drivers during the current period of record high oil prices”.

“As a result, the UK has become one of the most expensive places to refuel and has historically ranked higher than other countries, including France and the Netherlands, that charge more for fuel than UK retailers,” he said.

“The cost of living crisis shows no sign of ending any time soon and it is disappointing that repeated calls to the UK government for more assistance are not being heard.

“UK pump prices may finally start to fall, but the decline so far is too small and too late given that retailers have benefited from a massive drop in wholesale prices for nearly two months.”

Image: A Russian oil refinery on the outskirts of Novosachtinsk in the Rostov region, near the Ukrainian border, is hit during the clash.

the impact of war

Fuel prices were already rising before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, but the effects of the war made things worse.

The decline in the use of Russian oil has increased demand from other producers, raising prices.

In Britain, protests have erupted in which vehicles are driving slowly on the motorway.

