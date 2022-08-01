US House Speaker Pelosi kicks off Asia tour, not mentioning Taiwan | Political news





Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi begins a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid speculation that she may visit the self-governing island claimed by China.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, her office said in a news release Sunday.

The statement said the visit would include those countries, but did not say whether Pelosi, who is number three in the line of succession to the US presidency, could make other stops.

The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Gregory Meeks, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, was part of the listed delegation.

China sees visits by US officials to Taiwan as an encouraging signal for the island’s pro-independence camp. Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is required by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A visit by Pelosi would be a dramatic, but not unprecedented, demonstration of American support for Taiwan. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan in 1997.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and that those who play with fire will perish.

Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Al Jazeeras White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett said that although Pelosis’s travel schedule has been announced, it is possible that Taiwan will be added to the list of countries at the last minute.

Given that there was controversy, it’s no surprise it wasn’t on the original schedule, Halkett said.

The message from the Chinese government [during Thursdays two-hour phone call] was very clear to the US side that any kind of visit by the Speaker of the House would be considered interference in Chinese affairs. There was a strong warning that was issued, but ultimately it is up to the President of the House to decide whether or not she will make this trip.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said Friday after the call between Xi and Biden that Taiwan would continue to deepen its close security partnership with the United States.

Chinese Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday that Beijing will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Shen told a military airshow that the Air Force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling the precious island of our homeland, referring to Taiwan.

He said the Chinese air force has the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A comment posted Friday by a unit of the People’s Liberation Army on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform Prepare for War! received 1.87 million thumbs-up.

South China Sea

As the US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group returned to the South China Sea on Thursday, China has stepped up military exercises in the surrounding area.

On Saturday, the Chinese military held live-fire drills in waters off Fujian province, more than 100 km (62 miles) from Taiwan, according to local authorities.

China’s coast guard will hold a drill in the South China Sea off Guangzhou province on Monday, according to another notice from the Maritime Security Administration.

Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation if US warplanes escort Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the United States had seen no evidence of impending Chinese military activity against Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters he believed the U.S. military believed a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan was not a good idea at this time.

Pelosis’ Asian tour comes at a politically sensitive time for Chinese and American leaders.

Xi is set to seek an unprecedented third term at a National People’s Congress later this year, while in the United States the Bidens Democratic Party will face a tough fight to retain control of the US House of Representatives. in the November midterm elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/31/us-house-speaker-pelosi-begins-asia-tour-no-mention-of-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos