Bolt Mobility disappeared, leaving behind e-bikes, unanswered calls in several US cities – TechCrunch





Bolt Mobility, the Miami-based micromobility startup co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, appears to have vanished without a trace from many of its US markets.

In some cases, the departure was abrupt, leaving towns with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and many questions.

Bolt has ceased operations in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City officials also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.

TechCrunch made several attempts to reach Bolt and those who supported the company. Emails to Bolts’ communications department, several employees and investors went unanswered. Even the customer service line doesn’t seem to be staffed. The PR firm that represented Bolt in March of this year told TechCrunch that it no longer works with the company.

Bolt went off duty in Portland on July 1. The company’s inability to provide the city with updated insurance and pay some outstanding fees, Portland subsequently suspended Bolts’ license to operate there, according to a city spokesperson.

The bolt zooms as the stalls

Bolt Mobility (not to be confused with the super European transportation app also called Bolt) was on what seemed like a growth streak about 18 months ago. The company in January 2021 acquired the assets of Last Mile Holdings, which owned micromobility companies Gotcha and OjO Electric. The buyer opened 48 new markets to Bolt Mobility, most of which were smaller cities such as Raleigh, North Carolina, St. Augustine, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama.

After purchasing the assets of Last Mile, Bolt agreed to continue as a bike share seller in Chittenden County, Vermont, including the cities of Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski.

That license was even renewed in 2022, said Bryan Davis, the county’s senior transportation planner.

We learned a few weeks ago (from them) that Bolt was going out of business, Davis told TechCrunch via email, noting that Bolt went out of business on July 1, but actually notified the county a week later. late. They disappeared, leaving material behind, unanswered emails and calls. We couldn’t reach anyone, but it looks like they’ve closed shop in other markets as well.

Sandy Thibault, executive director of the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association, told the Burlington Free Press that Bolt announced employees were being laid off and the company’s board was discussing next steps.

A Burlington spokesperson relayed similar information.

All of our contacts at Bolt, including their CEO, remained silent and did not respond to our emails, Robert Goulding, public information manager at the Burlingtons Department of Public Works, told TechCrunch.

Davis went on to say that about 100 bikes were left on the ground completely unusable and with dead batteries. Chittenden County gave Bolt a deadline to claim or remove the vehicles from the company or the county will take ownership.

Bolt also appears to have stopped working in Richmond, Calif., according to Richmond Mayor Tom Butts’ email forum.

Unfortunately, Bolt apparently went bankrupt without prior notice or removal of his capital assets from city ownership, Butt wrote. They recently missed the monthly town meeting check-in and haven’t responded to all of their customers in all of their markets.

Butt went on to say the city was coming up with a plan to remove all abandoned equipment from around 250 e-bikes that were available at hubs like BART stations and the ferry terminal and asked people to refrain from vandalizing bikes to town. could find a solution.

TechCrunch has contacted several other cities in which Bolt operates and was unable to confirm that the company has completely ceased operations. In fact, a St. Augustine spokesperson said the TechCrunch Bolts bike share was operating as usual.

Bolts’ social media has also been rather inactive in recent weeks. The company hasn’t posted on Instagram since June 11 or on Twitter since June 2.

The last time TechCrunch heard of Bolt was nine months ago, when the company was peddling its in-app navigation system it called MobilityOS. At the time, the startup promised its next generation of scooters would include a smartphone holder that would double as a phone charger, but it’s unclear if these scooters will ever hit the streets.

Bolt has publicly raised $40.2 million, an amount that does not include an undisclosed investment from Indias Ram Charan Company in May. Investors could not be reached for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/07/31/bolt-mobility-has-vanished-leaving-e-bikes-unanswered-calls-behind-in-several-us-cities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos