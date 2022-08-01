US stock futures slide after Wall Street’s best week since 2020





U.S. stock index futures fell overnight after Wall Street ended its best month since 2020.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, -0.20% fell about 150 points, or 0.5%, and S&P 500 futures ES00, -0.18% and Nasdaq futures – 100 NQ00, -0.08% posted similar declines at midnight Eastern Time.

The price of West Texas CL.1 crude, -1.16%, fell $1.30 a barrel, while bitcoin BTCUSD, -2.11% and other major cryptocurrencies ETHUSD, -1.80 % slipped about 2%.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.97%, gained 315.50 points, or 1%, to close at 32,845.13, marking a third straight day of gains; the S&P 500 SPX, +1.42%, climbed 57.86 points, or 1.4%, to 4,130.29, up for a third straight day; and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, +1.88% rose 228.09 points, or 1.9%, to end at 12,390.69, its third straight day of gains.

For the week, the Dow Jones gained 3%, the S&P 500 rose 4.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 4.7%. For July, the Dow Jones rose 6.7%, the S&P 500 jumped 9.1% and the Nasdaq jumped 12.3%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. It was the best monthly results for the Dow and S&P 500 since November 2020, and the best month for the Nasdaq since April 2020.

Dovish messages from the FOMC and better-than-expected corporate earnings have supported stocks, Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note on Sunday. Gains have been average at best, but the lack of fireworks means boredom is fine.

As downturn fears dominated and decelerating market-implied inflation trends looked increasingly optimistic, investors were broadening their appetite for risk, Innes wrote. But investors may stop chasing the current trend, stocks up and yields down, ahead of ISM and nonfarm payrolls data this week.

After a week of quarterly earnings reports from Big Tech companies, the week ahead features earnings from a wide range of smaller but still important companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, -0.66%, Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, +0.60%, Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI, +0.55%, Expedia Group Inc. EXPE, +0.70% and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, +3.05%.

