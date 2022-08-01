



A new register will be launched on Monday to highlight the ultimate owners of foreign companies controlling British lands, six years after former Prime Minister David Cameron first announced it.

The new registry is designed to help address the $100 billion annual illicit financing that is estimated to flow through the UK each year.

The new registry will require anonymous foreign owners or UK property buyers to disclose their identities to ensure that criminals cannot hide behind the chains of secret companies. It is designed to help governments uncover oligarchs in Russia or other dictators who use British lands to hide their illegal wealth.

Downing Street introduced legislation to crack down on dirty money pouring into Britain after Russia invaded Ukraine, and Congress passed a new economic crime bill in March.

As of Monday, all new purchases involving an anonymous foreign buyer must disclose the beneficial owner to the company house along with verified information before filing with the UK Land Register.

There is a six-month grace period for properties you already own that were purchased in the last 23 years.

In the UK, retrospective purchases of real estate and land by an anonymous foreign entity since 1999 must also be entered into the register by the end of January next year. For Scotland, all transactions since 2014 must be recorded, but for Northern Ireland this is not retroactive.

Anyone who fails to report beneficial owners will be restricted from selling their property and face up to five years in prison. Failure to disclose accurate information is also subject to fines of up to 2,500 per day and 912,500 per year.

Economy Minister Sir Callanan said the new record will drive out the corrupt elite and lift the veil for criminals trying to hide their illegally earned wealth.

In theory, registration only applies if, according to international norms, the enterprise owns at least 25% of its property.

However, Callanan said if an individual wants to avoid scrutiny by, for example, dividing ownership of a property with four children, they will still be considered responsible for full disclosure. You can’t use it as a device to avoid it… You’re still a person in considerable control of your business, so you could still be fined.

In addition, under this measure, foreign entities that have sold real estate after February 28, 2022 must continue to file statements with the company.

Companies House CEO Louise Smyth described the registration opening as an important milestone in addressing economic crime.

James Gilbert-Green, a real estate broker with more than 20 million transactions in London, said the registration would make life more difficult for buyers who want to avoid the radar but are unlikely to stop the influx of foreign wealth into the capital.

Can you help me find the secret owner? This may be very rare. But in practice it is very difficult to buy in the UK, he said.

He added that banks, lawyers and real estate agents have been more effective gatekeepers in recent years. He said the new requirement to introduce anti-money laundering checks for sellers in 2014 and require real estate brokers to execute compliance checks on buyers in 2018 effectively drew a drawbridge for dirty money.

London-based luxury real estate agent Roarie Scarisbrick said the new registration is more of a change for existing owners of special purpose vehicles rather than new buyers. You have to make a decision: will you reveal your name or not?

