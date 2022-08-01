Us vs. Nature: What it takes to keep the Mississippi River from changing course | Environment





Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swathes of the region’s and the country’s economy have always depended on it. But the great river did not always flow where it flows now.

And, if it hadn’t been for a 60-year-old collection of dams, sluices, diversions, and canals called the Old River Control Structure, Mississippi probably would have drifted away from those cities by now.

Located in Louisiana’s boot notch, where the Mississippi, Red, and Atchafalaya Rivers meet, the structure likely prevented the Mississippi from changing course and sending the majority of its flow into the Atchafalaya River at the end. 1970s or early 80s, the Corps of Official Engineers who run it say.

The battle for the Old River Control Structure to keep the Mississippi, Atchafalaya and Rouge frozen in place around 1950 has continually attracted the interest of writers and scholars who see it as a potent symbol of the struggle of humanity to bend nature to its will.

“Nature in this place had become an enemy of the state,” writer John McPhee concluded in his 1989 book “The Control of Nature,” which examined the Old River complex and other attempts by people to tame nature.

Some researchers who study the Mississippi say that the Corps cannot stop nature and that one day the Mississippi will move. But Corps officials are confident that they and Old River remain up to the task and that a course change in the Mississippi is extremely unlikely any time soon.

Yet after decades of battling nature, Old River is under more pressure than it has ever been, Corps officials say.

“We’ve had the highest frequency flooding we’ve ever had before, so these structures are under tremendous load, you know, more frequently than ever before,” said David Ramirez, engineering branch chief. Corps waterway in New Orleans. “And they are not young.”

In the face of these realities, the Corps is planning a major inspection that will involve temporarily cutting off a crucial structure, known as the Low Sill Structure, from the Mississippi River. Engineers will make sure the structure is still strong enough to hold the Mississippi where Louisiana needs it.

“They were commissioned in the 1960s,” he added, “so looking to the future, if we’re going to continue to have flooding at this frequency and this magnitude, it’s just been decided that it was probably safe to just, let’s dry it out and get going and just to make sure that we can be sure that we have a structure in place that can do what it’s supposed to do.”

Flood pressure

The last time the Corps worked like this was after the low threshold structure nearly failed.

The 1973 flood caused one of Low Sill’s guide walls to collapse and excavated beneath a wide area of ​​its foundation, down to its steel support pillars. The Morganza Spillway had to be opened downstream to relieve the pressure. In 1987, the Corps blocked the Mississippi to make major repairs to the Low Sill.

Even after the repairs, Low Sill could not withstand as much floodwater pressure as before. So, before these repairs began, the Corps built the auxiliary structure to compensate.

The incident shows the pressure that major flooding can put on Old River. Since then, the resort appears to have handled major flooding in 2011 and 2019 without any major damage.

But with climate change causing more severe weather events, the Corps predicts more severe flooding in the future.

To study the Low Sill up close, the Corps plans to construct a large cofferdam, likely earthen, to block river water from the 566-foot-long structure, which normally remains covered in water, allowing the Mississippi to flow to the Red and Atchafalaya.

Corps officials are still working on details of the dam and planned inspection, as well as potential repairs and floodwater management during the work, Ramirez said.

Underwater inspections are already carried out regularly, but Corps officials believe that clearing all the water around the Low Sill will provide a much better appearance and provide an opportunity to make any necessary repairs.

Ramirez pointed out that the work will be done during the Mississippi’s traditional low water period, beginning in August, and likely won’t last longer than 90 days.

“We don’t want it to dry up before winter because that’s when the rain starts and the water, the river starts to rise,” he said.

Hold back nature

For millennia, the river had flowed through southern Louisiana like a full-throttle garden hose. It changed course every thousand years or so to find steeper, more direct routes to the Gulf of Mexico as the old routes became elevated and clogged with silt.

These cyclical natural forces were aided by humans at Old River.

The removal of major traffic jams in the Red and Atchafalaya Rivers helped disconnect these streams in the 1800s. Along with the earlier digging of a shortcut from the Mississippi to Old River, the Atchafalaya, which eventually joined the Red, was allowed to deepen, widen, and begin to capture more and more flow from the Mississippi through the Old River connection.

In the early 1950s, researchers realized that the Mississippi would begin to flow into the Atchafalaya, left to its own devices. This would mean that, eventually, the river would stop flowing beyond Baton Rouge and New Orleans significantly.

It was this fear that spurred the construction of the Old River complex.

The works are designed to lock into the waters of that time: the combined flows of the Red and Mississippi above Old River are split 70/30 between the Mississippi and Atchafalaya below Old River.

The split maintains a full Mississippi capable of supporting international river trade and providing fresh water to more than 1.2 million people in the New Orleans area and many industrial facilities that fuel the economy of the region. ‘State.

How long will it last?

But Yi-Jun Xu, a professor of hydrology at LSU, thinks a major flood or other triggering event will someday unleash the Mississippi, likely permanently.

Xu and other researchers produced provocative findings in late 2017 that the lower Mississippi bed, beginning a few miles below Old River, had risen 30 feet since 1992. Since then, he and others have shown that the Atchafalaya below Old River deepens simultaneously.

Combine that with slowing river speeds and the likelihood that climate change will pour more water into the river, and you have the seeds for Mississippi’s next big change, Xu argues.

“We believe the system will fail, one day,” he said.

When exactly, he added, it is unclear. But, if the river were to change completely, flows would decrease significantly and the river could become salty from the invading gulf all the way to Baton Rouge.

Torbjrn Trnqvist, professor of geology at Tulane University, noted that hurricane risk remains a greater immediate concern for the state. But he said rising seas could increase the likelihood of a major change in the course of the river, known in scientific circles as an “avulsion”.

“There is evidence from the geological record that avulsions become more frequent at higher rates of sea level rise,” he said. “They also tend to move further inland due to rising sea levels.”

The Corps’ management plans for the river date back to the period after the Great Flood of 1927. Ramirez said Corps officials had heard concerns about climate change and a desire to review the 70/30 split in Old River, in part, for coastal restoration.

The agency was licensed last year and is trying to raise funds for a comprehensive management review of the lower Mississippi.

“And so, it’s a great study to watch, to see: is the system still adequate,” Ramirez said. “Do we need another structure? Should we operate differently? What changes need to be made?

Craig Colten, a professor emeritus of geology at LSU who has spent his career studying Louisiana’s infrastructure and the battle with nature, walked through the Low Sill during the 1973 flood as a curious LSU student . He remembers the heartbreaking sensation of the vibrant structure of the rushing waters.

He welcomes the Corps’ new outlook on things, but thinks the agency is already behind attempts by other parts of the military to take climate change into account. Infrastructure changes move slowly, Colten noted.

While the agency can be confident in its past experiences at Old River, the future may bring new challenges.

“We still haven’t had a flood that really, really significantly passes in 27 or 73. I don’t know if it’s been fully tested, and I think with the amount of rainfall we can get in spring these days, it’s going to be tested,” Colten said.

