Britain has energy security issues but doesn’t want to admit it





If Russian President Vladimir Putin completely shuts off gas faucets to Europe, what is the risk of shutting down lights or heating in the UK?

Hearing the government’s public statements can forgive you for what you think is very unlikely. The UK has no direct connection with the Russian pipeline. Produced in-house in the North Sea and sourced significantly from reliable Norway. And we have sufficient capacity to import sea cargo of liquefied natural gas when needed.

Even if they are very expensive, your home needs to keep it heated and have a safe electricity supply. But the reality is more complex and worrisome.

While it’s true that the energy industry believes the UK is in a better position than most European countries, management quietly admits that they have reason to worry about gas prices as well as physical access to supplies. If Moscow shuts off the faucets completely, we cannot be sure that Britain will not face a shortage either.

The UK business unit was concerned enough about UK supply security to commission an extensive study five years ago. This included a scenario of a complete shutdown of Russian gas. The results are uncomfortable to read.

If production cuts are prolonged and continental European countries are willing to pay all the gas they need, the UK could see significant unmet demand.

In other words, it is a shortage that requires a curtailing of industrial demand and potentially even small businesses and households.

In the most extreme scenarios where demand is very high, especially in the cold winter, studies have shown that 28% of UK demand is not being met and more gas is flowing into the continent from Norway and UK oil fields.

In such a scenario, the power supply could be threatened. The UK relies on gas for around 40% of its electricity production, especially on the coldest days when demand is high and wind power is low.

University of Cambridge’s Chi Kong Chyong said the UK had some advantages, but not without risks.

It’s a simple economy for countries that are ready to pay more if Russia cuts supplies entirely this winter when the world is running out of natural gas and securing supplies, Chyong said. The UK is not free from this reality.

Germany, the richest country in the European Union and most exposed to Russian gas losses, is providing government-funded funds to help businesses secure gas for this winter. The UK does not. UK-based companies may face a one-sided struggle.

Access to LNG is also not guaranteed. Europe and the UK are already competing with Asia for cargo that is not tied to long-term contracts.

Europe is winning that battle by willingly paying more since last winter. But the cold winters in northern Asia will put European buyers in trouble for many state-owned Asian utilities that are less price sensitive when given government orders.

suggestion

Competition for LNG in Europe is also intensifying. Germany, which had no LNG production capacity before the crisis, has placed an order for five special ships that can serve as temporary import terminals, and wants to operate two this year.

The UK still has more capacity, but in the face of a crisis, EU solidarity will already be strained. Outside the bloc, the UK may have to rely on its role as a conduit supplying gas to EU member Ireland.

The British got some favors. The UK, which currently has low gas demand, is sending significant amounts through pipelines to Belgium and the Netherlands, effectively operating as a shipping route for LNG. Capacity expansion of one of the lines is also being considered. In winter, however, these pipelines often flow in the other direction as the UK draws gas from European storage during cold weather.

The issue is likely to become a political lightning rod, threatening the flow of the line, as EU countries have been asked to cut consumption during the winter and the UK tries to continue as usual.

A complete shutdown of Russian gas may not yet occur. If so, Britain could still find a way to wield its real advantage. Homes and vulnerable customers may come first. The god of the weather can be kind. But is there no reason to worry? It is difficult to swallow.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/620953fa-ced8-4bc1-8dee-ae043db119b2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos