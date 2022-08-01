Full list of rail and subway details for August





The chaos of train and subway strikes is sadly not over and further industrial activity is expected in August.

The Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) announced an additional two-day strike on August 18 and August 20, affecting 14 train operators and network rails and involving 40,000 employees.

RMT members will continue to disrupt service despite being offered a 5% pay raise, heavily discounted train travel for families, and cash bonuses of up to 900 to prevent further strikes and were sent out again on July 27th. .

Less than 48 hours later, the train drivers’ union, Aslef, went on strike over wages.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staff’s Association (TSSA), representing station and ticket office staff, also supported the labor dispute, with Southeastern workers striking over wages, job security and conditions.

Moreover, voting for strikes is closing soon on Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Direct Rail Services.

Aslef’s Executive Director Mick Whelan said: We don’t want a strike. The strike is the result of a failed negotiation and since I was elected as GS in 2011, the union has only been on strike this year. few days.

But we were forced into this position by train companies led by the Conservative government. Drivers at the company we are on strike have received real wage cuts over the past three years, starting in April 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about RMT and Aslef strikes and other potential union strike actions.

What days are the train and subway strikes? August 13 (Sat) August 18 (Thu) August 19 (Fri) (tube strike) August 20 (Sat) Which trains are affected?

The RMT rail strike in August will affect Network Rail and the following operators: Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

TSSA is also currently conducting member voting on industrial action at West Midlands Trains, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, and TransPennine Express.

Southeastern, which is 100% owned by the Department of Transportation (DfT) and operates a train service to London, Kent and parts of East Sussex, will also be hit by the TSSA strike. Potentially hit stations include London St Pancras, Victoria, Charing Cross and Cannon Street, Dover Priory, Ramsgate, Ashford International, Dartford and Sevenoaks.

Is there a tube strike?

RMT announced another Tube strike on August 19th.

RMT Leader Mick Lynch said: Our members will once again be picketed in this important debate over pensions, jobs and conditions.

“They have been messed up by Transport London and Mayor Sadiq Khan. The strike will continue on 19 August without guarantees of harmful changes to jobs, pensions and working conditions.”

Meanwhile, the nightly action will continue to affect Central, Jubilee, Northern and Victoria routes every Friday and Saturday until 6 December.

The London Underground was put on a 24-hour shutdown on June 21st when RMT members decided to go on strike over how the TfL could cut operating costs.

What are the workers striking for?

Aslef strikes are all about payroll. Whelan asserts that members haven’t received a salary increase since 2019.

We want to raise the cost of living we can afford in 2022. plague, he said.

The August RMT train strike (and the 27 July rail strike) is the union’s most recent dispute over job security, salaries and working conditions. “The rail industry and governments need to understand that this conflict will not simply go away,” Lynch said.

“They need to think seriously about offering a salary offer that will help them cope with the cost of living crisis. Job security for union members offers good conditions at work.

“The recent offer of Network Rail lacked a lot about the safety of maintenance and maintenance work. And the train operator didn’t even offer us a paycheck in recent negotiations.

“We are open to dialogue, but we will continue the campaign until a negotiated resolution is reached.”

The August tube strike is about the ongoing debate over pensions and jobs. RMT said the move was “because the TfL refused to share the details of a draft government proposal it received regarding funding the capital’s transportation system.”

Meanwhile, TSSA members are protesting salaries, jobs and conditions.

TSSA Secretary-General Manuel Cortes said, “If the ministers have a sense, they will come to the table and solve this problem.”

Can I get a refund or travel on another service if the train is canceled?

According to the consumer group ‘Which?’, the procedure differs depending on the train company you are traveling with, and customers can only claim compensation for “replacement of train or alternative bus services during rail strikes or delays according to emergency timetables” said.

What is the government doing about it?

The government has already threatened new minimum service requirements that require a certain number of trains to run during the strike. But ministers have warned that drafting the new law could take months.

Transport Minister Grant Shops, who stepped down from the race to become the next Conservative leader, was quick to condemn the strike.

“It’s not fair for train drivers to injure low-wage workers with more strikes at close to 60,000 salaries,” he wrote on Twitter.

This article will continue to be updated with the latest information.

