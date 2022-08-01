



A pair of brazilian twins, with their heads attached, have been successfully separated by a British surgeon.

Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima were born with fused brains, and under the direction of Noor ul Owase Jeelani, pediatric surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital, had several surgeries in Rio de Janeiro.

The boys underwent seven surgeries, the last two alone involving nearly 100 medical staff, with more than 33 hours of stabbing.

The procedure was led by Mr Jeelani with Dr Gabriel Mufarrej, Head of Surgery at the Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer. Surgeons spent months testing their skills using virtual reality before starting physical procedures on the boys.

Following the success of the operation, Jeelani described the operation as a remarkable achievement by the medical staff.

He said: The successful separation of Bernardo and Arthur is a remarkable achievement for the Rio team and a fantastic example of why Gemini Untwined’s work is so valuable.

We not only gave the boys and their families a new future, but also equip the local team with the ability and confidence to successfully perform these complex tasks again in the future.

Through this process of teamwork and knowledge sharing around the world, we can hope to improve outcomes for all children and families in this difficult position.

This is only possible through generous donations from the public.

Surgeons used virtual reality to test their skills before surgery.

Mufarrej has been caring for boys for two and a half years at the hospital where he works and says the surgery will change his life. He said: The boys’ parents came to Rio from their home in the Roraima area two and a half years ago to seek our help, so they became part of our family here at the hospital.

We are happy that the surgery went well and the boys and their families have life-changing results.

The twins underwent multiple surgeries before they were successfully separated.

Their work was supported by Gemini Untwined, a charity founded by Mr Jaleeni to raise funds for siblings (called skull twins) born to join at the head.

Separating Bernardo and Arthur from each other was one of the most complex separation processes, according to the charity, and many surgeons didn’t think this was possible.

They are also the oldest cranial twins with separate brain fusions, as the twins are nearly four years old.

Both twins are recovering well in hospital and will receive six months of rehabilitation, the charity said.

Two-year-old Safa and Marwa Ullah from Charsadda, Pakistan, with their mother Zainab Bibi and grandfather Mohammad Sadat, leave Great Ormond Street Hospital after undergoing a hair removal surgery.

According to the Gemini figures, 1 in 60,000 will have Siamese twins, and only 5% of these are cranial-headed children.

In 2019, two-year-old skull sisters Safa and Marwa Ullah from Charsadda, Pakistan, underwent three major head removals at the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), also led by Mr Jeelani.

To keep things running smoothly, the experts used virtual reality to accurately replicate the girl’s anatomy, and 3D printing used 3D printing to create a plastic model of the structure that could be used in practice.

During the operation, doctors first isolates the girls’ blood vessels, then inserts a piece of plastic into their heads to separate the blood vessels from the brain. Scans show that the girls have two separate brains, but a deformity that the pulley system that comes with the plastic helped correct.

