UK weather British hit by heavy rain next week





BRITS is preparing for some heavy rain this week. It is a few days after the whole country was baked in a 26C oven.

Weather forecasters have forecast cloudy skies and “rough showers” in parts of the UK today before the chilly night arrives.

6

The British fought through heavy rain this week on the shores of Tynemouth, North Tyneside.Credit: NNP

6

A man used a bag to shelter from the rain at Henley-on-Thames earlier this month.Credit: Christopher Walls / Story Picture Agency

6

A Briton from Tynemouth, North Tyneside took a windy, wet walk on the beach today.Credit: NNP

And tomorrow won’t get much better with the forecast for “wet and windy” in the northeast and west of England as “tropical sea air” hits.

But on Tuesday, we could see mercury rising again as the Britons can enjoy clear skies and cool breezes for the rest of the week.

“For a lot of people, we’re going to see a changing picture as the hot and humid weather continues,” Greg Dewhurst, weather agency forecaster, told MailOnline.

He said Monday will be “hot and muggy” as pressure rises.

On Tuesday, London is expected to hit a high of 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and temperatures are expected to soar again on Tuesday.

Brits are expected to enjoy clear skies and cool breezes for the rest of the week, but nights may not be as pleasant.

Dewhurst added, “It will feel more muggy at night, so expect an uncomfortable time to sleep with temperatures in your late teens.”

Fellow weather forecaster Tom Morgan said next week would be “generally variable UK weather”. On Monday, there is a partial rain shower.

There will be a mottled shower, but at the end of the week it will be “fresh and sunny.”

This comes after the Brits enjoyed their 26C Scotia this week as a hose pipe ban was introduced for the first time in a decade.

Vacationers flock to beaches across the country to enjoy the beautiful weather for their children’s summer vacation.

Yesterday, Britons were warned that water companies could face fines of up to 1,000 people for using hose pipes when the water company imposed a ban.

These changes are expected to affect at least 17 million people.

Southern Water first announced the action, citing that water levels in the river had dropped dangerously after a surge in demand during a record heat wave.

They warned that anyone caught using hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars, or fill ponds and pools could face huge fines.

Other suppliers, such as Thames Water, South East Water and Walsh Water, have also warned that they could follow suit, urging their 17 million customers to cut back on their usage.

“Southern Waters’ announcement of temporary bans on customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is one of many actions that they and other water companies should consider to reduce unnecessary water use and protect customer supplies and the environment,” an Environment Agency spokesperson said. said.

6

The British took refuge in heavy rain in Henry on Thames on July 2nd.Credit: Christopher Walls / Story Picture Agency

6

People sunbathing on the sands of Bournemouth, Dorset on Friday Courtesy of BNPS

6

The beach was full of sunbathing people in Lyme Regis, Dorset, on FridayCredit: Alamy.

