Only a country as accommodating as the United Kingdom can easily give up its border privileges | Nesrin Malik





Whenever I’m flying with a comfortable traveler, the person who arrives just before check-in has a hearty breakfast and makes fun of what I call border privileges as they get closer to Meltdown. Affluent travelers are likely born with a passport with a high power rating.

If you don’t know what it is, you’re in luck, you’re probably a high passport holder on the Henley Passport Index. A ranking of countries in the world in terms of travel freedom enjoyed by passports. The higher your passport rank, the more border privileges you have – the ability to cross borders with a bit of annoyance at best, and at worst, the inconvenience of travel.

As the reality of Brexit bites and overseas travel increases after closures, the British are trying to figure out a few things about border privileges: what happens if you lose them. Only a country that regarded freedom of travel as a right could abandon it so lightly. Those who did not grow up with border privileges can say that a journey without it is an obstacle course. Tighten your belt, prepare the paperwork, and speak several hail and inshallah.

Passports at the top of the Henry index allow holders to visit nearly 200 countries without obtaining a visa in advance. Like my native Sudanese, the lower classes have to go through the eye of a needle before entering most countries. Applicants are faced with virtually inextensible bureaucracy and walls of doubt, comical demands for paperwork, and often humiliation and rejection.

For a long time I did not make any plans until I arrived firmly on the other side of the border because I was so afraid that the tour would be interrupted at 11. I booked a ticket at the last minute for a hefty price, convinced that it was too late for something to go wrong. I have withered my visa applications for weeks and months from the date I had planned my trip, placed at the bedside of sick relatives, missed friends and family celebrations, and had too many work and training opportunities than I could have guessed. missed

Having a low-ranking passport means that the holder is under constant threat of falling into a trap while traveling. Visa details overlooked by border officials meant that after I had just arrived in Riyadh, I was summoned to the room of an angry Saudi border official who scolded me for this bishop and sent me back on the next flight. I was not allowed to leave the airport until I paid the price for the return flight where I took all the cash I had. Another time in the United States, it would have been a kind of illegal detention because it was taken to secondary processing without any explanation or method and left for too long without information or updates.

Since 2016, British passports have fallen from a tie at No. 1 to No. 6 in the index. With that comes a new reality that is already ominously described as a new standard. Traveling to and within Europe is unpredictable, expensive, and typically involves a more set of obstacles that others are accustomed to. Introducing a single stamp to enter the EU sounds like a small enough thing, but it causes hours of queues and the domino effect starts a maze of missing connections, lost luggage, and refunds.

Consistency is lost in this new reality. What you need to enter France is different from what you need to enter Spain. Spain has recently confirmed that British visitors may need proof of sufficient funds, round-trip tickets and proof of accommodation to guarantee your stay. Whatever the requirements, the adequacy of evidence must be assessed by one security guard across the border. You will understand that both a stamp-only travel permit and a travel permit requiring the associated visa process are subject to different versions of the same short sentences that are normally added to the entry permits and disclaimers in the travel information pack. As it is not a final entry visa, border officials may still deny entry.

Anyone with a low-ranking passport will tell you that in every interaction with this border officer, you should absolutely follow the advice, knowing that this guard holding your passport in hand is the most powerful person for the next few minutes. in your life. They are sovereign and cannot or cannot make laws on the spot, and they may be in financial ruin. You should always remember that even when things go bad, things can get much worse.

In all situations you have to calm yourself down by repeating the spell reminding you of luck. You are lucky to have come this far. You are lucky to have the documents and the means of travel. You are lucky to have the skills and physical ability to overcome unexpected obstacles. And luckily, what you’re most likely to face is not detention or deportation, but rather cunning ego and wallet.

I speak of these experiences without grudges. I was once at an American airport next to a shaking elderly South Asian woman in her wheelchair while she was yelling at her that she didn’t speak enough English to answer her questions about who she was visiting during her secondary turnaround. I sat down and flinched. Whatever her family tried to secure her entry was erased by one new arbitrary requirement.

The most important lesson you will learn is that border officials can have unlimited powers without knowing the law. They may lack information, lack resources, or be unable to keep up with border policy changes. But they are part of a too big and messy border police machine, so your poor treatment and mistakes will be swallowed up by the churn.

But for the British traveler, there is an extra kick. Then Brexit evangelists will take your complaints lightly. This is a small sacrifice, the torment of the privileged in the midst of a livelihood crisis in a country struggling to regain control of their borders and economic destiny, and will be told that they cannot afford it or are unable to navigate. Vacationing to the cheapest accessible neighborhood is a number one problem.

But eventually, as with all Brexit aftermath, it will become clear that the benefits we lose can be reclaimed by those with the fastest route, travel insurance, money and time. For the rest of us, it’s good to fill out paper documents with supporting documents and remember that if you arrive at the airport very early and get frustrated or panic, things can always get worse.

