As tensions with US rise, China reports disappointing economic growthExBulletin





A potential trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has heightened tensions between the United States and China. Meanwhile, growth in the world’s second-largest economy is falling short of expectations.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Chinese leaders signaled this week that the world’s second-largest economy was not in great shape. But they are also maintaining their aggressive zero COVID policy, which continues to put the brakes on this economy. And it all comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and John Ruwitch of US NPR is now joining us from Beijing. Welcome.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Hey there.

RASCOE: Let’s start with this tension between the two countries. President Xi Jinping had a call with President Biden the other day. And I know one thing they talked about a lot was Taiwan. You know, tell us about this discussion.

RUWITCH: Of course. I mean, as you know, Taiwan always comes back in these kinds of discussions. This time there was more urgency due to reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may soon be visiting Taiwan. She actually left for a trip to Asia overnight and, in a statement, said she was heading to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, without mentioning Taiwan as a destination. That doesn’t mean she won’t go there though. I mean, Beijing considers the island part of China. She opposes any official contact of this kind. And Pelosi would be the highest-ranking elected official to go there in a quarter of a century.

Thus, during the talks on Thursday, Xi Jinping reportedly told President Biden that those who play with fire get burned. And on Saturday, the Chinese military conducted drills near Taiwan, just across the Taiwan Strait from the island. Xi Jinping wants to project his strength in the coming months – right? – and it also aims for stability. There’s a key Communist Party congress coming up. He hopes to secure a third term, which would be rare as party leader. So he doesn’t want things to go off the rails. He’s under pressure at home because of COVID and the economy, and now he has that pressure.

RASCOE: You know, when mentioning the economy, what exactly is Beijing saying about what’s going on economically?

RUWITCH: Yes, this week there was a Politburo meeting of the ruling Communist Party. These are the top 25 officials in the country. And the meeting was centered on the economy. In the official reading, the big takeaway was that there was no mention of an official GDP growth target. They fixed one earlier in the year. They didn’t mention it. Instead, the key phrase used by the Politburo was that China should aim for, in quotes, “the best outcome.”

RASCOE: So, I mean, but that’s unusual, isn’t it? They always had a goal, and they always achieved it. You know, how important is it that they got rid of the target?

RUWITCH: You know, the goal was modest at the start. The way they phrased it was about 5 1/2%, and that was the lowest target in three decades. But in the first quarter, you know, the growth was below that target. The second quarter was even worse due to the two-month lockdown in Shanghai. And that really gets to the heart of the matter. There’s this overriding political priority and focus now in China, and that’s COVID-19.

China has a policy called dynamic zero-COVID, as you mentioned. They are not living with COVID. They don’t want to do what everyone else is doing. So there are these periodic lockouts that happen. There are smaller ones that appear from time to time. They have strict border crossings, and they stick to them. The Politburo, by the way, has signaled that there will be no major stimulus to the economy. You know, China is wary of accumulating debt. Economists I’ve spoken to also say it really wouldn’t work well with zero-COVID in place.

RASCOE: Economic growth has been a pillar of the Communist Party’s legitimacy. How long can they continue to sacrifice economic growth like this?

RUWITCH: Yeah. Look, zero-COVID seems to be helping reduce the number of cases, but there’s a price. I spent several weeks in Shanghai. People there are unhappy to have been locked down for two months and are extremely skeptical of the government these days. Traveling across the country is difficult. I arrived in Beijing about a week ago. And until then, I was prevented from traveling because I lived in an area where there had been a few cases, so tens of thousands of people could not travel there. Also, it is still difficult to get in and out of China. I spoke with Kellee Tsai about this. She is Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

KELLEE TSAI: The parts of Chinese society that have been more internationalized – the business community, the intellectuals, the students, you know, back and forth, certainly multinationals – are really frustrated that China has closed down.

RUWITCH: Yes, ultimately China, however, has four decades of very strong economic growth behind it. He has a lot of momentum. The party still enjoys strong support. He has the ability of the state to maintain that. So for now, Xi Jinping is not blinking. The thing is, when the world’s No. 2 economy shakes, it sends ripples around the world, affecting global growth and things like supply chains and even the outlook for inflation.

RASCOE: This is John Ruwitch from NPR in Beijing. Thank you very much for joining us.

RUWITCH: Thank you, Ayesha.

