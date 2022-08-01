Elon Musk says US should ‘release some people in jail for weed here too’





Elon Musk has responded to reports of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. “Maybe free some people in jail for weed here too?” he tweeted alongside a Sunday meme. Griner was jailed in Russia after officials found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. Loading Something is loading.

Elon Musk tweeted Sunday in response to a US-Russian prisoner exchange offer allegedly made by the Biden administration to free WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in Russia since February after Moscow airport officials claimed they found vaping cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage.

“Maybe free some people in jail for weed here too?” Musk wrote in Sunday’s tweet, alongside a captioned meme: “People in the US are in jail for weed while the government trades a Russian war criminal to free a basketball player in prison for grass.”

The Biden administration has offered to free Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “dealer of death,” in exchange for Griner and Paul Whelan, an ex-marine accused of espionage, The New reported. York Times and CNN last week.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged last Wednesday that the United States had made a “substantial offer” to free the two Americans, but did not confirm whether Bout was offered in the negotiations. No deal between Russia and the United States has yet been finalized, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Sunday’s tweet is not the first time that Musk has criticized the prosecution of marijuana-related crimes by the US justice system.

“The sale of weed has literally gone from a major crime to an essential business (open during the pandemic) in much of America and yet many are still in prison. It makes no sense, it doesn’t isn’t fair,” the Tesla CEO tweeted in 2020.

Two years prior, Musk was filmed smoking marijuana during a live interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast weeks after telling the New York Times that “weed is not good for the productivity”.

“There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned,'” he told the outlet. “You’re just sitting there like a rock on some grass.”

