Novak Djokovic says he is preparing for US Open 2022 despite vaccine rules | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

World No. 1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic said on Saturday he was preparing for the US Open despite the likelihood of him being cleared to compete due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), Djokovic posted the following on social media regarding the US Open: “I am preparing as if I will be cleared to compete, waiting to find out if there is room for I’m traveling to the United States. Fingers crossed!”

Djokovic maintained that he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which will almost certainly prevent him from participating in the US Open since non-US citizens traveling to the United States must be fully vaccinated before boarding a flight. .

The Associated Press reported last week that Djokovic was on the US Open entry list, but his vaccination status was not taken into account when making his entry on the list.

Earlier this week, Djokovic confirmed to Forbes’ Adam Zagoria that he won’t be vaccinated to play at the US Open, saying: “It’s really up to the US government to decide whether or not they allow people unvaccinated to enter the country.”

Djokovic’s vaccination status has been a hot topic throughout the year as it kept him out of the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic, 35, failed to win a season-long Grand Slam last year, winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, before falling in the US Open final facing Daniil Medvedev.

This year Djokovic was knocked out in the French Open quarter-finals, but he bounced back to win Wimbledon for the seventh time in his career.

Overall, Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion, which is only one behind Rafael Nadal’s open era record.

For now, it doesn’t look like Djokovic will have the opportunity to equal Nadal’s record, but Nadal should be given the chance to extend it.

The 2022 US Open is scheduled to start on August 29 in New York and end on September 11.

