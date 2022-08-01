UK Conservative MP Elects New Prime Minister | News | DW





Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has sent out ballots to its members, who will decide who will become Britain’s next Prime Minister in the leadership primary.

The successor to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign after a series of scandals, is now likely to lead the party in the next election, which will take place no later than 2024.

The hunt for the new prime minister was sparked on July 7 when Johnson announced his resignation following the resignation of dozens of government ministers and aides.

Conservative MPs cut broad candidates for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as they announced their decision on September 5th.

About 154,500 people registered and qualified to vote in the last leadership election, and Johnson claimed a convincing victory. The party said the number had increased over the past three years, but did not provide details.

The current Conservative Party membership is estimated at 180,000 to 200,000. They will decide a new prime minister for the UK’s population of over 67 million.

Two candidates, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, are vying to become the new faces of British conservatism. Both held important positions in the Cabinet until Johnson resigned.

Rishi Sunak A classic conservative with an Asian background

Sunak’s resignation as Treasury Secretary helped spark Johnson’s downfall.

From the beginning, observers saw the 42-year-old as one of the frontrunners in the race to succeed his former boss. But his perceived betrayal of the outgoing prime minister could be a possible downside, where a significant number of party members are expected to remain fans of Johnson.

Sunak easily enters the final stages of voting, but sees himself as an outsider.

Sunak tried to portray himself as a wise candidate with a more moderate stance and a more cautious economic approach. He wants a 20% tax cut by 2029, but says now is not the time.

Born to Indian parents who immigrated to England from East Africa, Sunak was a boy at the exclusive Winchester College private school and later studied at Oxford. His elite education and investment banking can make him seem out of touch with the general public.

As a student, he famously stated that he had no working-class friends in a 2007 documentary about the British hierarchy.

Like Johnson, Sunak was fined by the police for attending a birthday party that broke the lockdown. He also faced negative headlines recently due to widespread reports of his wealthy wife’s tax payment status in the UK, causing her to voluntarily pay like an average British resident.

His campaign complained about the Truss team’s dirty tricks amid leaks of government documents that obstructed his bid.

If Sunak wins, he will become Britain’s first non-white prime minister.

Liz Truss Thatcher Devotee with Left Roots in Yorkshire

The 46-year-old supporter is thought to have considerable support among Conservatives and received a better poll than Sunak in the poll.

Part of the reason may be Truss’s own attempt to portray herself as the late Margaret Thatcher, who often appeared in photographic poses and clothes similar to those of Britain’s first female prime minister.

Truss, once a Liberal Democrat, is trying to convince Conservative lawmakers for his right-wing credentials.

Another point for support could be her promise to offer immediate tax relief if she is elected.

In 1983, the 7-year-old daughter of a left-wing activist, Truss, played a coping role in a school mock election (not yet getting a single vote).

Later, she became a member of the centrist LDP before switching to the Conservative Party.

She was initially a candidate to succeed Theresa May in the 2019 Conservative leadership primary, but eventually stepped down to support Boris Johnson.

It is believed that she has carefully cultivated her leadership qualifications since then.

Truss assumed the role of Britain’s top diplomat in September after serving as Trade Minister. She campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU, but Truss became the Brexit champion in her previous post, signing a series of post-Brexit trade deals.

Editor: Mark Hallam

