UK inflation expectations fall again as BoE approaches rate decision





A worker sorts produce at the Sainsburys supermarket in Richmond, western England, on June 27, 2022. Photo taken on June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Pictures

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) – British people’s inflation expectations for July have fallen again, and Monday’s survey showed the Bank of England (BoE) is only likely to raise rates by a quarter of a point later this year. main.

Expectations for inflation in five to ten years have fallen from 4.0% in June to 3.8% in July, the third drop in four months, according to US bank Citi and polling firm YouGov.

The survey found that inflation expectations over the 12-month period fell slightly, from 6.1% to 6.0%.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which has been raising rates steadily since December to combat inflation now above 9%, said it was prepared to take strong action if necessary to stem the recent spike in prices.

This increased the likelihood of a first-half BoE rate hike since 1995, as early as Thursday after the August policy meeting.

“For MPC, these data along with recent trends will mean that concerns around medium-term inflation expectations remain,” said Benjamin Navarro, Citi’s economist, in a note to clients.

“However, there is very little data today that should provide additional impetus for a large-scale hike this week.”

by William Schomberg; Edited by Kylie MacLellan and Christopher Cushing

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

