



A new registration starts today to eliminate the corrupt elite laundering money through UK assets. Offshore entities that refuse to identify the true owners of the assets face sales restrictions and face severe fines or imprisonment of up to five years. First registration of its kind and running at a fast pace, we are pulling down the curtain for criminals trying to hide their illegally earned wealth.

The first registration took effect today (Monday 1 August) to eradicate corrupt oligarchs and elites who seek to hide their unjust enrichment from British property.

The Register of Overseas Entities requires an anonymous foreign company that owns or wants to purchase UK land to reveal the true owner, so criminals cannot hide behind a chain of secret companies.

The reforms will support the government’s efforts to eradicate Russian oligarchs and dictators who are using British lands to hide their illegal wealth.

Starting today, all foreign companies wishing to purchase UK real estate must identify the beneficial owner and submit verified information to the company house before applying to the UK Land Register. Foreign entities that already own land in the UK subject to the scope will undergo a six-month transition period starting today to register as beneficial owner or manager.

To ensure that criminals are effectively targeted, the register is retroactive to property purchased from January 1999 in England and Wales and December 2014 in Scotland. Foreign companies that do not comply with the new obligations could face severe criminal sanctions, including fines of up to $2,500 per day or imprisonment of up to five years.

Business Minister Lord Callanan said:

We know for sure that the UK is only for legitimate business, and we need to know who owns what to make sure there are no corrupt elites with questionable wealth.

By launching this kind of registration first and running it at a staggering pace, we are cracking down and putting an end to criminals trying to hide their illegally earned wealth.

In addition, the anti-evasion measure means that any foreign entity that has disposed of its assets since February 28, 2022, when the register-making bill was first issued, must file a statement with the company house.

The company’s CEO, Louise Smyth, said:

The launch of this new registration is an important milestone in Companies House’s history and a turning point in our transformation as we seek to play a far greater role in tackling economic crime. We have worked rapidly with government and other peers and stakeholders to make this possible, and we are committed to supporting these partners while registration is being implemented.

The registration was announced as part of the Economic Crimes (Transparency and Enforcement) Act of February 2022 as part of Britain’s immediate response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since the Royal Assent, the government has worked quickly with Companies House and UKs 3 land registries to launch and run the registries.

The bill forms part of a broader package of legislative proposals that will begin in February and will be introduced by Congress over the next few months to combat illicit finance and strengthen companies’ powers. The proposals include requiring that anyone establishing, operating, owning or controlling a company in the UK verify their identity at the company house and giving the company house the power to challenge suspicious information.

additional quotes

Kathryn Westmore, Senior Research Fellow, RUSI:

The launch of ROE is an important and welcome step in the UK’s fight against dirty money. The increased transparency it will bring will help make the UK real estate market a less attractive destination for stolen and corrupt wealth.

Rebecca Lee, Chief Impact Officer, OpenCorporates:

The ability to hide and spend suspicious funds abroad is a big part of what makes serious corruption and organized crime possible. OpenCorporates welcomes the launch of this registry as an important step towards corporate transparency and preventing the use of UK assets to launder criminal proceeds. The important thing is that the foreign corporation register is open to everyone, so anyone can disclose it.

Rachel Davies Teka, Transparency International Advocacy Director:

Transparency in the real estate sector is critical to combating criminals and corrupt people who use the UK as a haven for their dirty money. This registration will help unlock the veil of secrecy for offshore companies that own real estate in the UK.

A spokesperson for the spotlight on corruption:

Starting offshore registration is an important first step towards cracking down on criminals who have been able to launder property through the UK real estate market. If implemented properly and penalties for violations are properly enforced, the Register can be the world’s most transparent and accurate source of information about foreign ownership of property. We look forward to working with the company house to help register standards that other countries can follow.

