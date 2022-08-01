Racism A factor in the British PM race? Rishi Sunak’s “don’t think so” argument





British Prime Minister’s Race: Rishi Sunak will face off against Liz Truss in the British Prime Minister’s Race.

London:

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said racism was not a factor in the Conservative Party’s decision to elect Boris Johnson’s successor as British Prime Minister.

The finalist in the race to Downing 10th Street, lagging behind rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, found that rejected factors such as gender or ethnicity were found in the mailings of Conservative MPs in a survey conducted during the leadership election campaign, which ended on September 5. He said he would play a part. Ballots from next week. Indian businessman and Conservative donor Sir Rami Ranger said in a video last week that if Rishi Sunak lost the Conservative leadership election, Britain would appear racist.

“I never think it affects anyone’s decision. I don’t think it’s right,” Rishi Sunak told The Daily Telegraph in an interview.

“I was elected as a Member of Parliament in Richmond. Our members put merit above all else. Considering this question, I am sure they are just figuring out who the best person to be Prime Minister is… Gender, Richmond, Yorkshire “Ethnicity and anything else will have nothing to do with it,” said a Conservative MP.

The 42-year-old British Indian politician admits to “chasing after” Liz Truss in the primary as he continues his British campaign to win Conservative MPs votes.

Referring to his wife Akshata Murty’s attack on the tax status of Infosys stock, he noted, “There was a comment not long ago that I wouldn’t even have been able to compete.”

“I believe that we can create a society where hard work, aspiration and hope are the hallmarks of our society, a society where world-class education is the innate right of every child, and a society that leads the world and respects dignity.” We are a society proud of our traditions, but really confident about our future. We don’t hear much about it because everyone wants to focus on a very narrow conversation.”

Rishi Sunak has announced that if elected prime minister, he will impose a temporary fine of £10 on patients who fail to attend general practitioner (GP) or outpatient appointments as part of the National Health Service (NHS) reform plan. Failure to give sufficient notice to surgery or hospitals to provide slots to other patients.

If a patient misses their first appointment, they are given a “doubtful benefit”, but each subsequent missed appointment will be charged a fee of GBP 10.

“We’re already paying for the promise. If we don’t use it, it’s a waste. So if we can change it, we can basically get more out of the money we invest today. It’s a good example of a conservative approach to that problem,” he said in the newspaper. said to

In the course of interacting with Conservative lawmakers during the campaign, supporters urged him not to give up even if he was the weakest in the primary.

He reassured one supporter, “I’m fighting for the values ​​I believe in. I’m fighting for what I think is right for our country. And I won’t stop.”

