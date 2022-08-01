UK passport holders urgently warned to check expiration date after Brexit rule change





Do you know when your passport expires?

Brits should check the validity of their passports before leaving for Europe this summer, as travel document rules have changed since Brexit.

As waiting times for new passports increase, here’s everything you need to know about the new regulations and whether or not your current passport can still be used.

What are the passport rules for British people traveling to Europe?

You can assume that your passport is valid until the expiry date. But not always.

Before Brexit, British people could travel until the expiration date of their passport. However, EU regulations now classify UK citizens as ‘third country nationals’, meaning the regulations have changed.

UK passport holders need a passport to visit the EU.

Issued within the last 10 years. Valid for at least 3 months from the date you plan to leave the EU country you are visiting. Read the UK government advice on this.

These requirements apply to most EU countries and the entire Schengen region including Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

British citizens can enter the Schengen area if their passport is valid for 3 months, but the UK government recommends that your passport be valid for 6 months.

This allows passport holders to travel for 90 days (the maximum period of visa waiver for UK citizens to visit Europe for 6 months) while leaving the country with a valid passport.

What are the passport requirements for UK citizens traveling outside the EU?

Outside the EU, passport requirements may be much stricter.

Some countries, including many countries in Asia and Africa, require UK citizens to have a valid passport of 6 months from the date of departure. China, Singapore and Egypt fall into this category.

In other countries the rules are much looser. For example, in Japan, Mexico and Australia, your passport only needs to be valid for the duration of your stay.

Please check the website of the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs for specific requirements.

How long does it take to get a new passport?

If your passport expiration date is imminent, you can quickly apply for a new passport.

The UK Ministry of Home Affairs currently estimates that it will take about 10 weeks to receive a new passport.

However, you may have to wait longer due to unprecedented demand and massive backlog. In April, the British Interior Ministry estimated that 9.5 million Britons would apply for new documents in 2022.

Frustrated applicants shared horrendous stories of long queues and months of delays on social media.

User Julie Wilson posted last week, “After a long wait and unsuccessful attempt to renew a UK passport in Aus, my son who applied in the UK waited 14 weeks and then missed the trip.”

“Give me priority! The staff said hanging up the phone would only delay the problem!”

At the end of June, the Ministry of Interior had a balance of 550,000 passports.

