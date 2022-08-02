When is the next public holiday? Public holidays across the UK in August 2022 and holidays this year





Bank holidays are the perfect opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy a long weekend. This summer, we had plenty of time with the extra vacation we were given for our Queens Jubilee celebrations.

Bank holidays in August in most countries in the UK are the last long weekend designated until December and Christmas period.

People in Scotland with August bank holidays at the beginning of the month have a slightly different calendar than the rest of the UK and will enjoy a long weekend for St Andrew’s Day in November.

When is the next public holiday?

Below are the 4 UK Bank Holiday dates for 2022, including additional holidays given to the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

Public holidays in England and Wales Monday 3 January 2022 (instead of Lunar New Year) Friday 15 April (Good Friday) Monday 18 April (Resurrection Monday) Monday 2 May (Public holiday in early May) Thursday 2 June ( Spring holidays) Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee) Monday 29 August (summer holiday) Monday 26 December (Boxing Day) Tuesday 27 December (instead of Christmas) Scottish public holiday Monday 3 January 2022 (Substitute for Lunar New Year) Tuesday, January 4 (replaces January 2) Friday, April 15 (Good Friday) Monday, May 2 (National Holiday in early May) Thursday, June 2 (Spring Holiday) Friday, June 3 (Platinum Jubilee Public Holiday) Monday 1 August (Summer Holiday) Wednesday 25 November (St Andrews Day)Monday 26 December (Boxing Day) Tuesday 27 December (instead of Christmas Day) Northern Ireland Public Holiday January 2022 Monday 3rd (instead of Lunar New Year) Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) Friday, April 15 (Good Friday) Monday, April 18 (Easter Monday) Monday, May 2 (early) May Holiday) Thursday 6 February 2 (Spring Holiday) Friday, June 3 (Platinum Jubilee Holiday) Tuesday, July 12 (Battle of the Boyne) Monday, August 29 (Summer Holiday) Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) December 27 Tuesday (replaces Christmas Day)

Since Christmas 2022 is a Sunday, public holidays will be moved as in 2021.

The Boxing Day bank holiday falls as usual on December 26th, but there is an alternate Christmas holiday on Tuesday, December 27th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/when-next-bank-holiday-august-2022-dates-1772550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos