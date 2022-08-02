Eurovision 2023 UK: The only British factor will be location.





Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision 2022 in Ukraine (Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty)

Ukraine will still play a key role in producing Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the UK after winning the competition last year.

Ukraine won the competition thanks to Kalush Orchestras’ winning song Stefania, but was considered unable to host in 2023 due to continued Russian invasions.

The UK is in second place in 2022 with Sam Ryders Spaceman and the BBC has now confirmed that it will host Eurovision 2023.

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, has already promised that Ukraine will be featured in many British shows. Now Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy, repeated the message.

Tkachenko said about the Ukrainian TV show Vikna (Windows in English): Ukrainian flag, video of Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian presenters and Ukrainian creative groups will be an integral part of the Ukrainian show.

Ukraine wins Eurovision 2022 (Photo: Rolf Klatt/REX/Shutterstock) Sam Ryder secures second place for England at Eurovision 2022 (Photo: AP)

Moore also confirmed his commitment to Ukraine in an email to BBC staff last week.

What: Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC will work closely with colleagues to showcase Ukrainian culture and music as an integral part of the event.

We would like to thank Kate Phillips, the Entertainment Commissioning Team, BBC Radio and BBC Studios for their excellent work that has made this year’s UK Contestant a success.

This year, 9.5 million people watched Eurovision from across the country, and we hope to see it on a bigger scale next year when it is held in the UK. Kate will lead the event for us.

Timur Miroshnychenko hosted Eurovision coverage of Ukraine in a bunker earlier this year (Photo: Instagram/@suspilne.eurovision).

British show live hosts’ favorite bookmakers are Ukrainian TV hosts and Eurovision commentators Timur Miroshnychenko and Graham Norton.

The presenter broadcast Eurovision 2022 from a bunker in Ukraine when the competition was held earlier this year.

Which UK city will host the competition in May 2023 is yet to be determined.

See More: Soaring

Glasgow remains a favorite city for bookmakers, but former hosts London, Birmingham and Manchester are all hoping to win.

No official date has been given as to when the announcement will be made, but with only 9 months left, it will be very soon.

The Eurovision Song Contest returns to BBC One in 2023.

