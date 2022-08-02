Biden: Murder of al-Qaeda leader is long-sought ‘justice’





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden announced on Monday that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as bringing justice to all expressing the hope that it will bring an additional measure of closure to the families of the victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

The president said in an evening address from the White House that US intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a house in downtown Kabul where he was hiding with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on Sunday.

Al-Zawahri and the better-known Osama bin Laden plotted the September 11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans to know about Al-Qaeda for the first time. Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in an operation by US Navy Seals after a hunt that had lasted nearly a decade.

He will never, ever again allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists because he left and was going to make sure nothing else happened, Biden said.

This terrorist leader is no more, he added.

The operation is a significant counterterrorism victory for the Biden administration just 11 months after US troops left the country following a two-decade war.

The strike was led by the Central Intelligence Agency, according to five people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Neither Biden nor the White House detailed CIA involvement in the strike.

Biden, however, paid tribute to the US intelligence community in his remarks, noting that thanks to their persistence and extraordinary skill, the operation was a success.

The loss of Al-Zawahris eliminates the figure who more than anyone has shaped al-Qaeda, first as bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor. Together, he and bin Laden transformed the weapons of jihadist movements to target the United States, carrying out the deadliest attack ever seen on American soil, the 9/11 suicide attacks.

The house Al-Zawahri was in when he was killed belonged to a senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, according to a senior intelligence official. The official also added that a CIA ground team and aerial reconnaissance conducted after the drone attack confirmed al-Zawahris’s death.

A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the operation on condition of anonymity said no US personnel were in Kabul.

During the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the United States targeted and divided al-Qaeda, sending leaders into hiding. But the exit of the Americas from Afghanistan last September gave the extremist group the opportunity to rebuild. US military officials, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said al-Qaeda was trying to reconstitute itself in Afghanistan, where it faced limited threats from the Taliban now in power. power. Military leaders have warned that the group still aspires to attack the United States

The 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon made Bin Laden America’s number one enemy. But he probably wouldn’t have been able to do it without his deputy. Bin Laden provided al-Qaeda with charisma and money, but al-Zawahri brought the tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.

US intelligence officials have known for years of a network helping al-Zawahri evade US intelligence officials looking for him, but had no idea of ​​his possible whereabouts until recent months.

Earlier this year, US officials learned that the terror leader’s wife, daughter and children had moved to a safe house in Kabul, according to the senior administration official who briefed reporters.

Officials eventually learned that al-Zawahri was also at the Kabul safe house.

In early April, White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer and Bidens homeland security adviser Elizabeth D. Sherwood-Randall were briefed on this developing intelligence. Soon, the intelligence was passed to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan brought the information to Biden as U.S. intelligence officials built a lifestyle through multiple independent sources of information to inform the operation, the official said.

Senior Taliban officials were aware of al-Zawahris’ presence in Kabul, according to the official, who added that the Taliban government was not notified of the operation.

Within the Biden administration, only a small group of key agency officials, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, have been brought into the process.

On July 1, Biden was briefed in the situation room about the planned operation, a briefing during which the president looked closely at a model of the house Zawahri was hiding in. He gave his final approval for the operation on Thursday. Al-Zawahri was standing on the balcony of his hideout when the strike was carried out.

We make it clear again tonight: that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you are hiding, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and get you out, Biden said.

Al-Zawahri was not a household name like bin Laden, but he played a huge role in the operations of terrorist groups.

The bond between the two terrorist leaders was forged in the late 1980s, when al-Zawahri reportedly nursed Saudi millionaire bin Laden into the caves of Afghanistan as Soviet bombardments shook the mountains around them.

Zawahri, on the FBI’s most wanted terrorists list, had a $25 million bounty on his head for any information that could be used to kill or capture him.

Al-Zawhiri and bin Laden plotted the September 11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans their first knowledge of al-Qaeda.

Photos from the time often showed the bespectacled, mild-looking Egyptian doctor sitting next to bin Laden. Al-Zawahiri merged his group of Egyptian militants with bin Ladens al-Qaeda in the 1990s.

The strong contingent of Egyptians applied organizational know-how, financial expertise and military experience to wage a violent jihad against leaders the fighters considered un-Islamic and their patrons, especially the United States, said. writes Steven A. Cook for the Council. on foreign relations last year.

When the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 demolished al-Qaeda’s haven and dispersed, killed and captured its members, al-Zawahri ensured al-Qaeda’s survival. He rebuilt his leadership in the Afghan-Pakistan border region and installed allies as lieutenants in key positions.

He also reshaped the organization from a centralized terrorist attack planner to the head of a franchise chain. He led the assembly of a network of self-sustaining branches throughout the region, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Somalia, Yemen and Asia. Over the next decade, al-Qaida inspired or directly participated in attacks in all of these regions as well as in Europe, Pakistan and Turkey, including the 2004 Madrid train bombings and the bombings in a London transit in 2005.

More recently, al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Yemen has shown itself capable of planning attacks on American soil with an attempted bombing of an American airliner in 2009 and an attempted package bomb l ‘Next year.

But even before bin Laden’s death, al-Zawahri was struggling to maintain al-Qaidas’ relevance in a changing Middle East.

He tried without much success to co-opt the wave of uprisings that swept across the Arab world from 2011, urging Islamic hardliners to pick up the slack in countries where leaders had fallen. But while the Islamists have risen to prominence in many places, they have deep ideological differences with al-Qaeda and reject its agenda and leadership.

Nevertheless, al-Zawahri attempted to pose as the leader of the Arab Springs. America faces an Islamic nation in revolt, emerging from its lethargy for a revival of jihad, he said in a video eulogy to bin Laden, wearing a white robe and turban with a gun assault leaning on a wall behind him.

Al-Zawahri was also a more controversial figure than his predecessor. Many activists have described the soft-spoken bin Laden in adoring and almost spiritual terms.

By contrast, al-Zawahri was notoriously pungent and pedantic. He picked ideological fights with critics within the jihadist camp, waving his finger in reprimanding fashion in his videos. Even some key figures in al-Qaeda’s central leadership have been pushed back, calling it too controlling, secretive and divisive.

Some activists whose association with bin Laden predates al-Zawahris have always viewed him as an arrogant intruder.

I never took orders from al-Zawahri, Fazul Abdullah Mohammed, one of the network’s leading figures in East Africa until his death in 2011, sneered in a memoir posted online in 2009. We only take orders from our historical leaders.

There have been rumors of al-Zawahris’ death for several years. But a video surfaced in April of the al-Qaeda leader praising an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on wearing a hijab or headscarf. This footage was the first proof in months that he was still alive.

A statement from the Afghan Taliban government confirmed the airstrike, but did not mention al-Zawahri or any other casualties.

He said he strongly condemned the attack and called it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha agreement, the 2020 US pact with the Taliban that led to the withdrawal of US forces.

Such actions are a repeat of the failed experiments of the past 20 years and run counter to the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region, the statement said.

–

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Darlene Superville in Washington; Rahim Faiez in Islamabad; and Lee Keath in Cairo contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/ayman-al-zawahri-al-qaida-terrorism-biden-36e5f10256c9bc9972b252849eda91f2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos