A family of nine Ukrainians expelled from Britain to flee the war saves a Good Samaritan





After a few weeks in the UK, a Ukrainian family who was evicted from home was finally able to sleep at night thanks to a good Samaritan.

Maxim and Olga Hyryk were living in fear that knocking on the door could make them homeless after their landlord suddenly told them to leave the two-bedroom bungalow they had been staying in Fareham, Hampshire since May.

The family fled the Russian invasion and moved to England under the British government’s housing plan for Ukraine.

The 36-year-old parents struggled to find a place to live with their five young children and two mothers after being turned down by 15 landlords despite raising more than 20,000 people to build a new home, The Independent said last week.

However, a British midwife who moved to New Zealand to live with her husband 11 years ago provided the family with a home they still own in England after reading about their plight.

The 67-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has leased her property for vacation, but is now canceling reservations for the Hyryk family.

She has already signed a lease by the end of May 2023 and has stated that the family will not have to pay rent and hope to move in early next month in time for the new school year.

Hyryk said one of her young children has autism and her 70-year-old mother has dementia and needs 24-hour care.

(Olga Hyric)

Hyryk is very grateful for the woman, but said the move would be bittersweet as the family would have to be five hours away from their current home, where they had already built strong bonds in the community.

He said in an interview with The Independent: We are very happy that it is our major step. But she is also sad because we have a very nice neighbor who helped us and she has become a real family member. She is like our third grandmother.

It’s so sad we’re leaving this place, but I think we’ll try to visit her like any other family member because she really has become a part of our family because she spends all the time with us.

I don’t know how we’re going to tell her we’re leaving.

Our neighbors Julie and Tom are not only neighbors, they are like family.

It doesn’t matter where I am in the future. I will remember them for the rest of my life.

Maxim and Olga Hyryk, 36, fled air strikes with their mother of two and their five children on a nine-day trip through Ukraine to the Polish border.

(Olga Hyric)

The father, an experienced lawyer in Ukraine’s famous cybercrime case, said parents told their children about their new home, but they didn’t really understand.

I still can’t believe it, he said, because of the very generous offer she made.

Hyryk and his wife live in the present bungalow with twins Maxim and David, 7 years old, twins Amiran and Tamerlan, 2 years old, daughter Nikol, 1 year old, and mothers Anna (70) and Olena (60).

Amiran has autism and Anna has dementia. Both require 24-hour maintenance.

The future landlord, who planned to use her UK home for six months of the year while retiring, said she also comes from a large family and that helping Hyryks was no easy task.

She said: When I saw an independent article on my news feed that this family would be kicked out, I thought they would be fine. Someone had to go pick it up, so I just donated it.

But then I wondered what if it was me and my family and we had to go to another country and speak another language.

My mother had dementia and I was really involved in all of this.

Families can stay for free in their accommodation in Lancashire until at least May 2023.

(Independent)

I decided to contact Will. [the familys solicitor] The thought of breaking up a family would be terrifying, so it felt right. She continued.

I know how to get things done because I am one of seven and have six children and nine grandchildren, she added.

I don’t have a lot of money and it was going to be my retirement place, but for me it was a no-brainer.

The midwife spoke with the family via video chat on Wednesday and is now busy finding a trampoline to set up their home for them to arrive.

She said living in New Zealand and living with the Prime Minister really learned about being kind and caring for people.

I don’t want any rent for it. I’m not trying to make money on it. You just need them to cover your bills.

I went until May 31st at this time because I will be back next year for my daughters wedding. But I really hope I can extend it.

Olga and Maxim Hyryk say they want to leave home and live a normal, peaceful life.

(Olga Hyric)

Will Polks, a lawyer who has supported family pro bono, said there was a group of lawyers lining up to help the family.

A lawyer based in Bristol’s Stephenson Law added that after the Independents article, many people came out to help.

My faith has definitely been restored,” he said. Many tears were shed when he shared the news with his family.

Maxim said he couldn’t sleep, especially when it was bad.

Foulkes said he hopes the story will inspire other law firms to help families in similar situations for free.

The much help I can give is just being an English guide and translator, he added.

You can do more than you think you don’t need legal training to help.

Often it is knowing that they are not alone.

