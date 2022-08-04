Pelosi says US ‘won’t abandon’ Taiwan as China plans military drills





China responded to Pelosi’s trip by launching military drills, which China’s Defense Ministry said began Wednesday with drills in the seas and airspace surrounding Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said 27 Chinese warplanes made incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone and 22 planes crossed the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday – a number unprecedented since Taiwan began publicly releasing information about China’s aerial incursions about two years ago. .

As the California Democrat left the island on Wednesday afternoon for South Korea, there were already signs of the tensions that her visit to Taipei – the first by a Speaker of the United States House in 25 years – had put on Washington’s relations with Beijing – which warned that his trip would have “a serious impact on the political underpinnings of China-US relations”.

China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, although it has never controlled it, and has long pledged to ‘reunify’ the island with the Chinese mainland, by force. if necessary.

Pelosi’s praise of the island’s commitment to democracy was a major show of support for Taipei, just hours after China threatened to retaliate for his presence with a series of military drills that the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense compared it to a “sea and air blockade”.

Beijing has repeatedly warned of dire consequences if the journey continues – even going so far as to warn US President Joe Biden that those playing with fire will “perish” by it.

But warnings from Beijing – and even a suggestion from Biden himself that the US military thought the trip was “not a good idea” – didn’t deter Pelosi, 82, from heading to the island alongside a congressional delegation on Tuesday evening and meet with its top officials.

“We are proud of our enduring friendship,” Pelosi said, speaking alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei the morning after her arrival.

“Now more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial and that is the message we bring here today.”

In a statement released Wednesday after leaving Taiwan, Pelosi said his visit “should be taken as a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan.”

China’s response

Pelosi arrived to a largely warm welcome in Taipei, with the city’s tallest building, Taipei 101, lit up with a welcome message and supporters gathering outside her hotel – although her visit to the legislature on Wednesday drew a handful of protesters. The video showed people shouting “Pelosi, get out” and holding signs reading “Taiwan doesn’t want war”.

President Tsai thanked Pelosi for her visit, commended her long commitment to democracy and human rights, and presented her with Taiwan’s highest civilian honor.

Beijing, minutes after Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei, said it would immediately begin “a series of joint military operations around the island”, including using long-range live ammunition in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from mainland China.

China’s Defense Ministry said military drills began on Wednesday, which it said involved the navy, air force and other military forces.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense called the military drills “irrational” and tantamount to a “blockade”. He said the planned drills would violate Taiwan’s territorial waters, “threaten an international waterway, challenge international order, undermine the status quo across the strait, and endanger regional security.”

Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) were carried out by six J-11 fighter jets, five J-16 fighter jets and 16 Su-30 fighter jets, it said on Wednesday evening. the Taiwanese Defense Ministry in a statement. China frequently sends warplanes into Taiwan’s self-proclaimed ADIZ. The highest number of incursions ever recorded took place on October 4 last year, when 56 military aircraft flew over the region on the same day.

As Pelosi met with Taiwan leaders on Wednesday, bumping elbows and posing for photos, China suspended the import of citrus fruits and some fish products from Taiwan, as well as the export of sand to the island.

China Customs claimed the suspension of citrus imports was the result of “pest control” and “excessive pesticide residues”, and cited “Covid prevention” for the suspension of seafood imports. However , its previous bans on certain Taiwanese products have often coincided with periods of escalating tensions.

“Taiwan will not back down”

President Tsai, like Pelosi, appeared unresponsive to warnings from China.

“In the face of deliberately increased military threats, Taiwan will not back down,” Tsai said in a televised meeting with Pelosi.

“We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to maintain the defense line of democracy. At the same time, we wish to cooperate and work in unity with all democracies in the world to jointly safeguard democratic values.”

Taiwan would do “whatever it takes” to strengthen its defensive capabilities, Tsai added, saying it was determined to “maintain peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait and pledging to make Taiwan a ” “key stabilizing force” for regional security and the development of international trade.

Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday that “America stands with Taiwan” and that China “will not stand in the way” of people coming to visit the island.

“We have to show the world, and this is one of the goals of our trip, to show the world the success of the Taiwanese people,” she said. “We want Taiwan to always have freedom with security and we don’t back down from that.”

She also hailed Taiwan as “one of the freest societies in the world.”

Pelosi and the US congressional delegation also met with Taiwanese lawmakers, exchanging pleasantries with Taiwan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang before a closed-door meeting.

Pelosi is a longtime critic of the Chinese Communist Party. She denounced Beijing’s human rights record and met with pro-democracy dissidents and the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader who remains a thorn in the side of the Chinese government.

In 1991, Pelosi unfurled a banner in Tiananmen Square in Beijing to commemorate the victims of the 1989 massacre of pro-democracy protesters. More recently, she voiced her support for the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, Pelosi and the congressional delegation left the self-governing island around 6 p.m. local time, departing from Taiwan’s Songshan Airport.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Yong Xiong, Gladys Liu, Akanksha Sharma, Hannah Ritchie, Alex Stambaugh and Mayumi Maruyama contributed reporting

