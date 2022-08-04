Uber and Omio Partner To Add Train And Bus Reservation To App – Starting With UK – TechCrunch





Uber is testing adding train and bus travel to the app in the UK, allowing customers to book long-distance ground travel through a fully integrated partnership with Berlin-based multi-trip platform Omio.

The latter has spent nearly a decade building its own consumer-facing app for booking intercity and international travel across a range of supported transport options. However, in recent years they have put their resources into building a B2B line. Make inventory available to partners through APIs, allowing them to add transportation booking options to their own apps and platforms.

According to founder and CEO Naren Shaam, Uber isn’t the first to partner with Omio. However, he told TechCrunch that he is now the first partner to gain full access to a ground transportation inventory that includes more than 1,000 transportation providers across 37 countries.

“Uber is the first partner of this scale and the first to have access to the full ticketing API, so as a customer, you can actually do everything within the Uber app. This is the product we offer,” he says.

Omio’s initial B2B partnerships include UK-based LNER, travel search engine Kayak and some carriers themselves, such as smartphone maker Huawei.

The ride-hailing giant is also Omio’s largest B2B partner to date. Shaam said the partnership will bring Uber’s inventory in front of the roughly 5 million+ customers it claims to be in the UK market.

And while Omio’s own app includes non-ground transportation options (such as ferries and flights), Omio’s platform is the most powerful in terms of inventory for booking train and bus/bus travel, he said, so there’s a reason to start with Uber. Shaam suggests there could be more. “This is the beginning of our partnership. It will expand.” He noted that Omio’s B2B partners can “choose and choose” to offer to their customers from their full inventory range of supported shipping models.

“As we will not be able to fully satisfy every eye 100% using only Omio, the company is evolving into a more data company where data and inventory are key assets. “We discuss increasing our focus on B2B along with what we consider to be a wonderfully expanding B2C business of B2B itself.

“We spent years building a very unique inventory. So, indeed, during the pandemic… we realized that the core of what we built, our assets, was a unique inventory that was very difficult to access anywhere. So we started building teams for b2b.”

From the ground up, the ground transport partnership via Omio’s API allows UK Uber users to book international trains if they wish.

In fact, it may be more difficult to leave France and enter France. The recent post-Brexit travel chaos has hit vacationers at borders and airports (related to post-pandemic staff issues), and summer… (Shaam confirmed some of these disruptions were confirmed in Omio’s UK data, such as users switching to shorter distance travel, but he said he expects those changes to be temporary.)

Commenting on the partnership in a statement, Uber UK General Manager Andrew Brem said: “We are very excited to launch a new travel product this summer. Our commitment to being a travel app for UK users.

Trips booked through Uber’s app using Omio’s API generate a commission to Omio. (The fee split is not disclosed.) It also generates revenue from Uber through Uber’s technology licenses.

In that part, Uber has long expanded its core ride-calling platform by incorporating additional features with the goal of becoming an urban convenience hub (aka ‘super-app’) where you can book everything from dinners and movies and order rides. Until there.

So adding long-distance ground transportation adds another string to that play and can help you take last-mile ride-call trips at either end of your train journey. Alternatively, if the app can convince them to make a reservation, it (re)captures some revenue from users who can switch from a ride-hailing to a cheaper rail or bus option.

There are still challenges for Uber to turn profitable. It reported its second-quarter earnings yesterday, but it still generated a quarter of its free cash flow and was rewarded by raising its stock price by raising its stock price on another positive sign suggesting that it will not literally burn as investors can at least raise their own funds. received. lack of cash.

Going back to his partnership with Omio, Shaam said that the ground transportation booking feature provided by the API will be added to the Uber app in phases, along with a basic set of features, when it launches today.

“It’s a new product for Uber and we have a lot of knowledge over time building long-distance ground transportation, but Uber is primarily focused on urban public transportation and the use cases are very different. For long distances, there are several fare classes, cancellations, reservation systems, seat reservations and more. It’s a very different product than a simple ride hailing product, so you’ll probably be in the process of adding multiple products.

“So the first tab will be in the ‘Public transport tab’. For example, you can search by Eurostar from London to Manchester or Oxford or Heathrow Express or London to Paris by Eurostar and for Uber transit products. Fully tradable for a long time, long-distance trains or buses.”

“I think the basic aspects of the product should be as good as possible,” he added. “I believe that additional features come when we bring the magic of Uber to life.”

But would Uber users, who typically use the app to book quick taxi trips or hot meals, consider using the platform to make less instant purchases, such as train or bus trips to other cities or regions?

In response, Shaam noted “high overlap” on the customer side, even though the two products were built for very different use cases. higher proportion of business travelers among users). So the suggestion is that there are enough similarities and differences between the platforms to be able to drive new business for both platforms through the alliance.

Shaam won’t share his internal estimates of how many Uber customers he is expected to pick up, but he said he hopes the partnership will help Omio significantly increase its UK market penetration. It is currently one of the larger markets.

When asked if Uber would launch a transit reservation feature in other markets like the US, he not only sounded hopeful, he asserted that today’s launch is a bit of a test to see how users will take it. So it remains to be seen how far this long-distance travel booking feature flies within Uber’s digital real estate.

“This partnership isn’t limited to the UK, it’s a new product for Uber, and we plan to launch and test it in one market and then scale it up for both sides based on its success,” he added.

Omio has generally emerged from the COVID-19 travel freeze and the pandemic turmoil in an upbeat mood. In June, it announced a $80 million Series E charge and reported a recovery in demand that Shaam is now repeating again. He remains optimistic, citing the scale of yet-to-be-captured mobile booking opportunities in relation to the kind of intercity/long-distance travel demand for which Omio has made the service a mission statement.

“One of the bets we’ve made during the pandemic has been a massive shift from kiosks. [based-booking] COVID-19 has made the transition to mobile,” he says. “It’s surprising to me that over 50% of the entire rail industry still sells tickets at kiosks. I’m having a slightly more complex experience than my average basket) and no one I’m talking to can remember having booked a flight outside the internet or in the offline world, the simplicity of the way rail products work (by region) makes them quite offline and everything is mobile. industry to be moved to.

“I think most will be mobile, and according to our own data, 80% of all tickets are sold by phone. It’s amazing compared to other travel sectors. So for me, it’s a natural trend accelerated by COVID-19. So this is something we can be very comfortable with. More products and more links to services will accelerate the move to mobile.”

Mobile app-versus-kiosk-based booking could win the hearts of travelers by beating queues (at least some) or avoiding the unfriendly user interface on older ticket office machines that may and don’t support users’ local languages, he suggests. do. Often upgraded.

Omio’s vision for the post-pandemic travel business can be said to be ‘forward, upward and outward’ as a strategy to broadly disseminate its utility by integrating it into any kind of other app (or super-app) travelers may want. Use to get to where you need to go. And Shaam confirms that there are additional B2B partnerships in the works.

“The goals of our b2b business are very similar to SaaS,” he adds. “With just one connection – hopefully – it adds annual recurring revenue and we only have to add more partners from different industries… economical for anyone who wants to sell transportation by giving a portion of our revenue to parallel industries. It’s also attractive, because it’s a single API with sub-second latency, so you don’t necessarily want or have the capital to rebuild 1,000 integrations in 37 countries. Connecting to Omio connects you to the entire ecosystem.”

