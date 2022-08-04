US Senate criticizes Russia for approving Finland and Sweden’s NATO membershipExBulletin





Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., right, greets Paivi Nevala, minister-counsellor at the Embassy of Finland, left, and Karin Olofsdotter, Swedish ambassador to the United States, Wednesday, Aug. 3 2022. J. Scott Applewhite/ . AP

. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

US senators in WASHINGTON on Wednesday gave overwhelming bipartisan endorsement of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, calling the expansion of the Western defensive bloc a ‘slam dunk’ for US national security and a Judgment day for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday’s 95-1 vote for the candidacy of two Western European nations that, until Russia’s war with Ukraine, had long shunned military alliances marked a crucial step towards expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its 73-year-old Mutual Defense Pact between the United States and Democratic Allies in Europe.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited ambassadors from both nations to the chamber gallery to watch the vote.

President Joe Biden, who has been the main player in global economic and material support for Ukraine, has called for rapid entry for the two previously non-military aligned northern European nations.

“This historic vote sends an important signal of the United States’ sustained, bipartisan commitment to NATO and ensuring that our Alliance is ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement. a press release on Wednesday evening.

“I look forward to signing the accession protocols and welcoming Sweden and Finland, two strong democracies with very capable armies, into the biggest defensive alliance in history,” the president added.

Approval from all member countries currently 30 is required. The candidacies of the two prosperous northern European countries have been ratified by more than half of NATO member countries within about three months of their candidacy. It’s a deliberately fast pace meant to send a message to Russia about its six-month war against the west-facing Ukrainian government.

“This sends a wake-up call to tyrants around the world who believe that free democracies are up for grabs,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said during the Senate debate before the vote.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion changed the way we think about global security,” she added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who visited Kyiv earlier this year, called for unanimous approval. Addressing the Senate, McConnell cited the well-funded and modernized Finnish and Swedish armies and their experience working with American forces and weapons systems, calling it a “national security slam dunk” for the United States.

“Their membership will make NATO stronger and America safer. If a senator is looking for a valid excuse to vote no, I wish him luck,” McConnell said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri who often aligns his positions with those of former President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters, cast the only negative vote. Hawley spoke in the Senate to call European security alliances a distraction from what he called the United States’ main rival, China, not Russia.

“We can do more in Europe…devote more resources, more firepower…or do what we need to do to deter Asia and China. We can’t do both,” Hawley said, calling his “classic nationalist approach” of foreign policing.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, like Hawley a potential 2024 presidential candidate, rebutted his arguments without naming his potential Republican rival.

This included arguing against Hawley’s assertion that a larger NATO would mean more obligations for the US military, the world’s largest. Cotton was one of many to cite the military forces of both nations, including Finland’s experience in securing its hundreds of miles of border with Russia and its well-trained ground forces, as well as the navy and the Sweden’s well-equipped air force.

They are “two of the strongest members of the alliance as soon as they joined,” Cotton said.

U.S. state and defense officials view the two countries as net “security providers,” particularly bolstering NATO’s defense posture in the Baltics. Finland is set to exceed NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP in 2022, and Sweden is committed to meeting the 2% target.

This contrasts with many NATO newcomers formerly from the Soviet Union’s orbit, many of whom have smaller militaries and economies. North Macedonia, NATO’s newest newcomer, brought an active army of just 8,000 when it joined in 2020.

Senators’ votes approving NATO bids are often lopsided, with North Macedonia’s vote 91-2. But Wednesday’s endorsement of nearly every senator present carried added weight on foreign policy in light of the war in Russia.

Schumer, DN.Y., said he and McConnell had made a commitment to the country’s leadership that the Senate would approve the ratification resolution “as quickly as possible” to strengthen the alliance “in light of the recent Russian aggression “.

Sweden and Finland applied in May, putting aside their long-standing position of military non-alignment. It was a major shift in security arrangements for both countries after neighboring Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February. Biden encouraged their joining and hosted the heads of government from both countries at the White House in May, standing shoulder to shoulder with them in a show of American support.

The United States and its European allies rallied to a new partnership in the face of Putin’s military invasion, as well as the Russian leader’s sweeping statements this year condemning NATO, issuing veiled reminders of the nuclear arsenal of Russia and asserting Russia’s historic claims to the territory of many of its neighbours.

“NATO expansion is the exact opposite of what Putin envisioned when he ordered his tanks to invade Ukraine,” Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the committee, said Wednesday. Foreign Relations Secretary, adding that the West could not authorize Russia. to “launch country invasions”.

Wednesday’s vote by Republicans and Democrats was notable for the normally slow and divided chamber. Senators rejected an amendment proposed by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., aimed at ensuring that NATO’s guarantee to defend its members does not replace a formal role for Congress in authorizing the use of military strength. Paul, a longtime supporter of keeping the United States out of most overseas military action, voted “present” on ratifying Sweden and Finland’s membership bids.

Senators approved another amendment by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, saying all NATO members should spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense and 20% of their defense budget on major equipment , including research and development.

Each NATO member government must give its approval to the accession of any new member. The process ran into unexpected problems when Turkey raised concerns about the addition of Sweden and Finland, accusing the two of being soft on banned Turkish Kurdish exile groups. Turkey’s objections still threaten the two countries’ membership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/04/1115537908/u-s-senate-approves-finland-and-sweden-for-membership-into-nato The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos