



The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday rejected a request to intervene to prevent the family of a British boy in a coma from stopping life-sustaining treatment.

Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home on April 7th with a string tied around her head. His parents think he took part in the wrong online challenge.

Doctors say Archie believes his brainstem is dead and that ongoing life-sustaining treatment is not in his best interest.

His parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, fought to prevent a British court from turning off the boy’s ventilator at the Royal London Hospital and halting other interventions that saved the boy’s life, but failed.

The family’s lawyer filed an application with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on Wednesday morning hours before the hospital was scheduled to begin withdrawing Archie’s life support assistance.

However, the court said, “It will not interfere with the decision of the domestic court to allow (Achi)’s suspension of life-sustaining treatment to proceed.”

Earlier, Holydance said that her family “will not give up on the arch to the end.” She said her family is considering offers from Japan and Italy to treat Archie.

“There are other countries that want to treat him and I think he should be allowed to go,” said Dance.

This is the most recent case in the UK when a doctor’s judgment goes against the will of the family. On several occasions, including this one, the family was supported by the religious pressure group Christian Concern.

Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors do not agree on the treatment of a child. In such cases, the child’s rights take precedence over the parent’s right to decide what is best for the child.

The UK Supreme Court said on Tuesday that Archie “has no chance of a meaningful recovery” and will die in the next few weeks of organ and heart failure, even with continued treatment. The judges agreed with the lower court that continued treatment “only helped prolong his death.”

