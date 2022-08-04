Science superpower plan risks turning British bureaucracy into a superpower, says colleague | science policy





Britain’s plans to become a science and technology superpower are so under-focused and full of new organizational structures that they risk becoming a bureaucratic superpower instead, said an influential crossbench colleague.

Despite laudable rhetoric, Professor John Krebs, co-author of the Lords report on governments’ global ambitions for science and technology, says there is no clear strategy for how the superpower’s ambitions will be realized and there are reasons for doubt whether it will succeed. .

Sir Krebs at a briefing on the report The superpowers of science and technology: more than a slogan? Concerned that pastors could quietly stop or reduce the funding needed to achieve their goals. Meanwhile, creating a new National Science and Technology Council and Office for Science and Technology Strategy on top of existing institutions such as UK Research and Innovation will exacerbate the bureaucracy. he said.

The government’s plans to become a science superpower are great, but for now, Krebs said, it’s like starting a marathon with no milestones to tie your shoelaces and show you how to get to the finish line. The UK risks becoming a bureaucratic superpower rather than a science superpower.

The Cabinet said last year that advanced science and technology are essential to the nation’s prosperity in the digital age, and the UK aspires to become a science and technology powerhouse by 2030. Increase development funds to 2.4% of GDP by 2027. This would require reversing the trend in which funds fell from 1.84% of GDP to 1.74% of GDP between 1985 and 2019.

Lady Brown, chair of the Lords Committee, said the government has high ambitions for science and technology, but the investigation has uncovered a plethora of strategies in other areas that have little to do with each other. On the other hand, a number of official bodies have had poorly defined or overlapping responsibilities, and it has often been unclear who is responsible for what.

According to the survey, more than a dozen strategies and initiatives related to research and innovation in the life sciences alone were launched between 2017 and 2021, what Krebs called a chaotic environment and providing new strategies for governments to formulate new strategies. I had my doubts that it could be better. them.

The report calls on governments to articulate what they are trying to achieve and publish a clear action plan with measurable goals. To achieve the 2.4% GDP target, we need to work closely with business and urgently appoint a new science minister at the Cabinet level. It has been vacant since George Freeman resigned early last month.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter, First Edition, every weekday at 7am BST.

Colleagues continue to criticize the UK’s approach to international scientific cooperation, and massive cuts in foreign aid and Northern Ireland’s Brexit debate have prevented it from participating in Europe’s 80 billion Horizon Europe program. Krebs said it would be very inappropriate to block ourselves in the largest international cooperation programs. The UK has made a lot more money than it had put into the previous Horizon program.

Krebs said Conservative leader candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have remained almost silent about science and technology, which has raised more doubts about the government’s promises of superpower goals, Krebs said. He said this report and its conclusions and recommendations should be on the desk of the next prime minister as soon as he takes office. It hasn’t been reviewed by the committee, but what worries me is the emphasis on tax cuts. Some of these promises to increase science spending could be quietly withdrawn or curtailed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/aug/04/science-superpower-plan-risks-making-uk-bureaucracy-superpower-says-peer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos