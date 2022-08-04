Reports that British police and border control have infiltrated the spirit of war | police





According to reports, security, border control and surveillance are increasingly militarized in Britain and infiltrated war mentality.

The lines between the police and the military are increasingly blurring, he said, adopting a war mindset in key areas, including counter-terrorism, rebellion policing, border control and gang policing.

Reports from the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) and Police Surveillance Network (Netpol) describe the excessive militarization of British police agencies as a serious problem.

The growing use of advanced surveillance tools such as phone data extraction technologies, mobile fingerprint scanners and real-time facial recognition technologies are among the technologies the report is concerned about. People of color are identified as having the greatest risk of being targeted.

While not all of these technologies are new, a report titled A Very British Problem: Evolution of Britains Militarized Policing Industrial Complex maps the growing use of these technologies in recent years and says they are bringing power to the country’s favour. .

Its contents are as follows: Black activists are disproportionately affected by excessive police force. Armed Counter-Terrorism Forces, Immigration Enforcement Agencies and British Border Guards are taken directly from the Military Handbook. Police are increasingly acting like border guards, working with the Ministry of Interior to conduct immigration control.

Expresses concern that surveillance technologies are being implemented in the absence of sufficient legislative or parliamentary oversight. Although many organizations are involved in the deployment of technologies such as AI and facial recognition, no single agency is guiding the adoption of these new technologies.

The main areas of interest are:

A mobile fingerprint scanner connected to the Home Office Immigration and Asylum biometric system, which is now used by many police officers and holds the fingerprints of non-UK citizens who have entered the UK.

The Department of Home Affairs Biometrics Program is a new digital system that enables seamless sharing of biometrics and other data among police, immigration enforcement agencies and other government departments.

Military drones are used to patrol the strait to monitor asylum seekers crossing in small boats.

A gang matrix that profiles people suspected of being a gang member, whether or not they have committed a crime. According to Amnesty International’s 2016 survey of The Matrix, 87% of the Matrix came from a BAME background.

Report author Dr. Keren Weitzberg said:

Sam Perlo-Freeman, CAAT’s research coordinator, said: The UK trains foreign police and security services, particularly around border control.

Emily Apple, Netpol’s Communications Coordinator, said: This report shatters the myth that British police have or have ever ruled by consent. It explains the fact that the institutionalized and structured racism that people in marginalized communities are all too familiar with leads to over-policing, excessive violence and disproportionate criminalization.

Police, crime, sentencing and court laws have increased the likelihood of increased criminalization and surveillance of protesters. It is up to all of us to uphold our right to monitor and oppose what the police do.

The Ministry of Home Affairs approached for comment.

