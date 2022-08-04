



It’s no secret that Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan was such big news. As Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, she succeeds the Speaker directly after the Vice Speaker. No comparable visit by a US official has taken place in 25 years. On the eve of the visit, there was talk of a possible fourth crisis in the Taiwan Strait; Xi Jinping warned the United States that it was a game[ing] with fire. Some commentators have been hyperbolic enough to raise the prospect of a world war.

But for the Taiwanese, for now at least, life goes on as usual. Such is the nature of life in a nation that has long been considered a geopolitical pawn. What the Taiwanese actually want, or what we feel, is overshadowed by the great power showdown on our doorstep.

China said it would conduct live-fire exercises around Taiwan in the coming days in response to Pelosis’ visit. But there’s nothing new about China’s military threats against Taiwan either. Beijing considers the island a sovereign Chinese territory, even though it is de facto independent; the United States is the guarantor of Taiwan’s security in the event of a Chinese invasion. Taiwan believes China has had thousands of missiles pointed at us for decades. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the domestic news cycle in Taiwan seemed more focused on celebrity gossip and plagiarism allegations involving a mayoral candidate than global affairs.

Tensions are certainly on the rise. Last October, China sent a record number of fighter jets to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone. More recently, Chinese warships have been spotted off Taiwan’s outer islands, such as Lanyu. But, still, these military threats often do not seem to register with the general public. Beijing may have failed when it comes to establishing a narrative of growing threats to Taiwan: for people here, the narrative sometimes feels like one of endless repetition.

China claims that Taiwan has been an integral part of its territory since time immemorial. The story is more complex. It was not incorporated into China until the Qing dynasty in the 17th century but the Qing empire only controlled part of the island and did not seem particularly interested in it, ceding Taiwan to Japan after the Sino-Chinese war. Japanese Civil War in 1895. After the Chinese Civil War, which led to the triumph of the Communists, control of Taiwan fell to the losing side, the Kuomintang (KMT), which brought in a new wave of migrants but also subjected Taiwan to the period of authoritarianism known as the White Terror.

Several decades later, Taiwan is now a thriving democracy. The Progressive Democratic Party, stemming from the Taiwanese democracy movement, holds power. He is currently advocating for maintaining the status quo (meaning the ambiguous position where Taiwan is de facto but not de jure independent). The KMT continues to be a political party, having reinvented itself as a political advocate of unification, although it suffered blows in recent elections and is trying to change its pro-China image. Most Taiwanese also appear to support the status quo, with only tiny minorities wanting full independence or unification with China as soon as possible. The full picture is difficult to establish as there are arguments that Taiwanese would be more strongly in favor of independence if there were no threats from China.

When news of Pelosis’ expected visit broke, I was in Hualien, on the rural eastern coast, where the mountainous terrain that characterizes central Taiwan meets the beach. As host to several military bases, Hualien is also where Taiwanese fighter jets would likely be deployed from, to carry out interceptions of Chinese aircraft in the event of conflict or aerial intrusions.

I was there to observe the Qataban harvest festival of the indigenous Kebalan people. I was eager to learn more about how the Kebalan have kept their culture alive after centuries of colonialism by the Han and other groups. Meanwhile, unverified reports have been circulating on social media, such as the claim that all Taiwanese soldiers have canceled their vacations and are being recalled to active duty. One of the community members I met was actually a soldier who had taken time off to join in the festivities.

Some of the people I spoke to reflected on the effects of tourism on their ability to preserve their culture. Chinese tour groups were commonplace in Taiwan before the pandemic. The question points to part of the Taiwan conundrum, in that it is deeply tied economically to China.

Immediately before Pelosi’s scheduled visit, China announced import bans on 100 Taiwanese food items. Previous bans by China were intended to pressure farmers, fishermen and other economically insecure groups into political compliance for fear of being shut out of the Chinese market. China has also sought to use tourism for similar reasons.

Anyway, I rather found myself on the sidelines of the traditional ceremonies taking calls in the international media parking lot. At one point someone approached and asked me what I was doing. They joked that I should try to have the ceremony or the calm of the beach in the picture to show that in Taiwan life just goes on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/03/china-us-taiwan-nancy-pelosi-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

