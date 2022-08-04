Where is the UK hosepipe ban? All areas affected by South East Water’s ban in Kent and Sussex





Two hose pipe bans were announced in southern England after temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius last month.

Most countries, especially the South and East, have been designated as a long-term dry state that is already in the early stages of a drought.

Everything you need to know which areas have been affected is here.

How dry was it?

It was the driest July across the UK since 1984, with an average rainfall of 37.7 mm (1.5 inches), making it the eighth driest day on record dating back to 1836.

The UK Meteorological Administration said the UK experienced the driest period of eight months, from November 2021 to June 2022, since 1976, when it suffered a severe drought.

During that time, rainfall across the UK was less than three-quarters of the 1991-2020 average of 568 mm (22.4 in).

The southeastern part of the UK saw an average of zero rainfall over the 24 days from 1 June to 24 July this year. During the same period in 1976, the area did not rain for 36 days.

Here is everything you need to know about the already announced hosepipe ban, and you can follow it in other parts of the UK as well.

Dry bank of the Dowry Reservoir tributary near Oldham during the recent heat wave (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA) Where is the hose pipe ban?

On Friday, July 29, Southern Water announced a temporary ban (TUB) in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight that would prevent people from using hose pipes to water their gardens or wash cars.

The measure will take effect on Tuesday, August 5, and it is yet to be determined when the ban will be lifted. The Flood and Water Control Act 2010 does not define a temporary meaning, so the ban could last for a significant period of time.

Southern Water is the first mainland UK utility company to start tackling drought following a heatwave in early July because it urgently needs to reduce demand for River Test and River Itchen, both of which provide freshwater to the area.

Under the TUB, anyone in an area watered by Southern Water is prohibited from using hose pipes to perform a variety of activities, including watering gardens, filling fountains, and cleaning vehicles.

Dr. Alison Hoyle, Director of Risk and Compliance at Southern Water said: We did not take this decision lightly and we know that the temporary ban will affect our customers.

We have worked with the Environment Agency to ensure that we act responsibly to protect the environment. We have asked everyone in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to support these measures and to use only the water they need.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, South East Water announced that it would restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers within Kent and Sussex beginning Friday, August 12th until further notice.

This means that hosepipes cannot be used to water gardens or clean cars, and they should not be used to fill decorative ponds and pools.

South East Water said in a statement on its website:

Official figures show that July is the driest July on record since 1935, and the period from November 2021 to July 2022 is the driest eight months since 1976.

More about UK weather

During July in the southeast, we saw only 8% of the average rainfall for that month, and the long-term forecasts for August and September are for similar weather.

Water demand this summer broke all previous records, including the heat wave due to the COVID-19 lockdown. We produce and supply our customers with an additional 120 million liters of water every day, equivalent to four additional towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne each day.

From Friday 12th August 0001, we were forced to limit the use of hosepipes and sprinklers within Kent and Sussex supply areas until further notice.

We are taking this action to ensure we have enough water for essential uses and to protect the environment. This may also reduce the amount of water that must be taken from local water sources that are already under stress.

Are there hose pipe bans in other UK regions as well?

On Sunday, July 31, infrastructure advisors called for a national hose pipe ban and mandatory water metering as Britain faces the prospect of drought.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) says we need to start better water management across the UK.

The government should also invest about $20 billion in the country’s water supply equipment, NIC Chairman Sir John Armitt told The Observer.

He said: you have to pay [water], in any way. It can invest in new reservoirs or move water across the country and stop leaks.

The Reverse Trust and the Angling Trust have urged NICs to use water more carefully.

Rivers Trust’s Mark Lloyd said in an interview with The Observer:

The river’s low flow is catastrophic for wildlife, and ultimately we must better manage this incredibly valuable resource.

Angling Trust’s Mark Owen criticized the government for its lack of extreme weather planning, saying: The reaction always kneels.

Reaching this stage when it’s very dry and hot causes a sudden spike in usage as people fill up their water parks and water their gardens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/where-uk-hosepipe-bans-areas-south-east-water-kent-sussex-1775981 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos