UK HOT WEATHER: MAP SHOWS SURFACE BACK TO LOST BRITAIN WITH 40C EXPLOSION ON DAYS | weather | News





From this weekend through next week, thermometers will soar to 30 degrees across the country. The mid-August long-distance model, announced last month, was ignited by a heat never seen before in the UK.

Forecasters accuse the latest 40C forecasts as computer hype and agree only with an “external opportunity” of another historic heatwave. However, a similar warning was issued before the heat of July, days before Britain recorded the highest temperatures ever recorded.

When the temperature chart ignites, high pressure, a weather pattern that is usually nearby, sweeps the Atlantic Ocean and tries to return to England.

Weathertrending meteorologist John Hammond said: The perfect holiday weather is back.”

He added that another explosion at 40C would not happen. However, it is possible if the high pressure pulls the warmer continental air.

“The reality is that this scenario remains only an external opportunity at this stage,” he said. This is most likely to happen if the high pressure stays to the east of us and causes hot air currents to flow towards us from southern Europe.”

Temperatures in the south, east and central parts of the UK will rise from minus 20 to mid-Central through the weekend. Scotland and northern England will be much cooler, with thermometers expected to stop at around 20C.

By Sunday, temperatures in the southern half will rise to 20 degrees and the northern part will be much cooler as the country is divided. Sunday models indicate that the surface temperature across central England is 39 degrees, with mercury hovering between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius.

But next week shows a worrisome similarity to last month, when Britain recorded the highest temperature on record. Central and Southern Britain roasts over 40 degrees Celsius and elsewhere between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The blazing sunlight will raise ground temperatures in the hottest areas to a stinging 44 degrees Celsius, as health officials warn of dangerous weather once again. It comes as government forecasters warn that unusually warm weather could hold the UK through the rest of the summer and fall.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s three-month forecast predicts a higher-than-average chance of warmer than average temperatures. “The main sign for August is that high pressure will connect to the northeast and expand towards England and create a low pressure in the south.

“Because sea surface temperatures near the UK are above average, the chances of an alert being issued between August and October are almost double that of a normal year.”

Meteorologists have warned that the chances are slim but the Azores will bring another extreme heat wave.

UK Meteorological Agency’s Jim Dale, Weather or Not? “This is the hottest time of the year, and whether additional extreme temperatures will appear will depend on the behavior of the Azores.

“Azores High is moving forward for the weekend and dislocating itself as we’ve seen before, centered in Northern England.

“Temperatures in the south and southeast will exceed 30 degrees and rise from 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

“It’s not impossible to reach the temperatures we saw last month, but it’s highly unlikely.”

James Madden of Exacta Weather added:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1650051/UK-hot-weather-heatwave-returns-maps-august-weather The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos