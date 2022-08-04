US Senate overwhelmingly approves NATO membership for Finland and Sweden | NATO





The US Senate on Wednesday almost unanimously approved Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership, calling the Western defensive bloc’s expansion a slam dunk for US national security and a day of reckoning for Vladimir. Cheese fries.

The 95-1 vote for the candidacy of two European countries which, until Russia’s war against Ukraine, had long shunned military alliances marked a crucial step towards the expansion of the United Nations Treaty Organization. North Atlantic and its 73-year-old Mutual Defense Pact between the United States and Democratic Allies in Europe.

Joe Biden, who has been the main player in global economic and material support for Ukraine, has called for rapid entry for the two previously non-military aligned Northern European countries.

Approval from all member countries currently 30 is required. The candidacies of Finland and Sweden were ratified by more than half of NATO member countries within about three months of their candidacies.

It sends a wake-up call to bullies around the world who believe free democracies are up for grabs, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, said ahead of the vote.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion changed the way we think about global security, she added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who visited Kyiv earlier this year, called for unanimous approval. Addressing the Senate, McConnell cited Finland’s and Sweden’s well-funded and modernized armies and their experience working with US forces and weapons systems, calling the decision a slam dunk for US national security.

Their membership will make NATO stronger and America safer. If a senator is looking for a valid excuse to vote no, I wish him luck, McConnell said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri who often aligns his positions with those of Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters, was one of the few to speak out in opposition. Hawley spoke in the Senate to call European security alliances a distraction from what he called the United States’ main rival, China, not Russia.

We can do more in Europe, dedicate more resources, more firepower, or do what we need to do to deter Asia and China. We can’t do both, Hawley said, calling his classic nationalist approach to foreign policy.

US state and Defense Department officials see the two countries as net security providers, bolstering NATO’s defense posture in the Baltics in particular. Finland is set to exceed NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP in 2022, and Sweden is committed to meeting the 2% target.

Sweden and Finland applied in May, putting aside their long-standing position of military non-alignment. It was a major shift in security arrangements for both countries after neighboring Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February. Biden encouraged their joining and hosted the heads of government from both countries at the White House in May.

The United States and its European allies have rallied to a new partnership in the face of aggression from the Russian president, strengthening the alliance formed after World War II.

NATO expansion is the exact opposite of what Putin envisioned when he ordered his tanks to invade Ukraine, Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the Senate Committee on foreign relations, adding that the West could not allow Russia to get started. country invasions.

Biden sent the protocols to the Senate for review in July, kicking off a particularly speedy process in the generally divided and slower chamber.

Each NATO member government must give its approval to the accession of any new member. The process ran into unexpected problems when Turkey raised concerns about the addition of Sweden and Finland, accusing the two of being soft on banned Turkish Kurdish exile groups. Turkey’s objections still threaten the two countries’ membership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/03/nato-sweden-finland-us-russia-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos