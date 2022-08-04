Did Pakistan help the United States eliminate al-Zawahiri? – The Diplomat





As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, Al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 20, 2006.

Credit: AP Photo/BKBangash, FileAdvertisement

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike on the morning of July 31 in Kabul. His elimination is the biggest blow to the militant group since the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed in 2011 in the Pakistani military garrison town of Abbottabad.

As expected, Islamabad did not accept a Pakistani role in the drone attack. However, its foreign ministry issued a carefully worded and relatively ambiguous statement on Tuesday. Pakistan is committed to fighting terrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, he said, without mentioning Pakistan’s role in the attack. We have seen official US statements and media reports regarding a US-led counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office spokesman, without mentioning Zawahiris’ name.

Implicitly endorsing Washington’s action, he said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding that the country’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well known.

However, this official position does not necessarily mean that Islamabad has played no role in development. Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders have been known to deny their role in such attacks in the country’s tribal areas or in Afghanistan while secretly partnering with the United States to carry them out. For example, in August 2008, then-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani reportedly said, “I don’t care if they [CIA] do so as long as they get the right people. We will protest to the National Assembly and then we will ignore it.

There are several reasons to believe that the raid that killed Zawahiri could not have taken place without Pakistani help. It is quite possible that Pakistani-US cooperation in counterterrorism operations in the region is back on track.

Importantly, Zawahiri was killed days after Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa appealed to the United States for help brokering a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Just a few weeks ago, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum was in the United States to discuss security matters.

The Pakistani generals would have gladly obliged the United States if they had been asked to cooperate in the operation.

The Pakistani military has been working hard to revive its partnership with the United States, which could also translate into much-needed financial assistance directly from the United States or from global institutions under its influence, including the IMF. Some analysts believe the development has the potential to revive troubled relations between Pakistan and the United States.

When the United States eliminated Bin Laden, relations with Pakistan fell to a new low. With the elimination of Zawahiri by the United States and very likely with the help of Pakistan, relations with Pakistan could receive one of their greatest boosts in years, said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program. at the Wilson Center, in a post on Twitter.

A Reuters report says the use of CIA drones to strike Zawahiri indicates a secret overflight agreement with a neighboring country, which the US military does not have. Most likely, the drone flew over Pakistani airspace before entering Afghanistan to carry out the attack in Kabul. It is pertinent to note that under a 2003 agreement between Pakistan and the United States, Washington has access to an air corridor for flights to and from Afghanistan. With Pakistan desperate to re-establish ties with the United States, it is entirely possible that Islamabad went further and shared intelligence as well.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf received illegal funds from abroad. Verdict times may be tied to Sunday’s drone strike.

For weeks, the Pakistani military has struggled to build its leverage against Khan, who has been on a rampage, targeting the military for its alleged covert support for US drone operations in Pakistan’s tribal areas in the past.

A government official told The Diplomat on condition of anonymity that the timing of the verdict was indeed striking. if he stopped undermining Pakistan’s efforts to restore ties with the United States

So far, Khan has not said a word about the drone attack that killed Zawahiri. Additionally, PTI’s social media teams also remained silent on the development.

Without the ECP verdict, Khan and his supporters would have been busy producing all sorts of conspiracy theories about alleged military cooperation with the United States to eliminate Zawahiri.

In the immediate term, Pakistan appears to have successfully managed the fallout from the drone strike domestically, and with it the country may have withdrawn something that could help ease its financial and diplomatic problems in the months to come. come.

