UK Covid cases halved in 3 weeks, but record surge expected in fall





Cases of COVID-19 have dropped by more than half in just three weeks, as vacations and warmer weather reduce the time people spend together indoors.

However, experts warn that we still cannot see an end to the coronavirus, with additional record waves expected in the fall and spring.

According to the ZOE Covid research app, daily symptomatic infections fell 52% from 351,546 cases on July 10 to 164,427 cases on Monday, or 181,455 cases.

The decline was driven by the staggering number of cases that occurred in June and early July, with far fewer people getting infected with a previous infection, thought to provide significant protection against reinfection for about 28 days (a reasonable protection for about 100 days). . BA.5 variant.

This compares to protecting against previous Covid strains for around 200 days, as BA.5 better overcomes the immunity built up by vaccination and previous infection, making it much more difficult to block the virus.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said BA.5 appears to be more resistant to the innate immune response.

It is hoped that frequent reinfection will continue to provide a wall of immunity that protects against serious illness. Booster jabs should provide some protection against infection and spread, especially if modified to target the Omicron.

But I am concerned that we will face new strains during the winter and cycles of infection and reinfection will continue for years until vaccines improve and population immunity levels further improve, he said.

Professor Karl Friston, virus modeler at University College London, added: “The increased rates of immune loss mean that the endemic stage of an epidemic may involve higher levels of circulating viruses.” .

This means getting rid of Covid is purely aspirational. The real question is how much prevalence can we tolerate before we need to make adjustments to our behavior.

More in Health

Professor Fristons modeling suggests that the UK will face two separate coronaviruses over the next eight months.

He predicts that the current decline will continue at a similar rate through early October, as vacations and warmer weather sharply reduce infections.

This will bring the number of cases to the lowest level in two months, at which point about 1.5% of the population is expected to be infected, he said.

However, when schools open and the weather gets colder, the infection will start to spread faster.

And within a few weeks, cases will start increasing around October 6, reaching an unprecedented high by the end of November, says Professor Friston.

At that point, around 8% of the UK population will be infected, which is about 5.5% of the current record.

Then, although the number of cases will decrease, we expect to see an additional wave that is smaller than the expected fall wave but still larger than we’ve seen so far, with about 6.5% of the population infected by March 2023.

Simon Williams of Swansea University said, “Since free testing is abolished, one of the biggest challenges ahead will be determining whether people can recognize symptoms of COVID-19 and what steps they can take to prevent its spread. It will help.

The top five symptoms of the BA.5 Omicron sub-variant are sore throat, headache, cough without phlegm, stuffy nose and runny nose.

