World No. 1 Rose Zhang among notables jumping U.S. female amateur





The United States women’s amateur starts Monday in Chambers Bay at University Place, Washington.

The highest ranked amateur in the world, however, will not be there. Seven of the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and 19 of the top 25 won’t either.

Instead, No. 1 Rose Zhang and four others in this top 25, a group that also includes Swedes Ingrid Lindblad (2), England’s Caley McGinty (10), Anna Davis (18) and Japan’s Mizuki Hashimoto (22), opted to tee it off this week in the LPGA major, the AIG Womens Open in Scotland, which ends on Sunday for those who make the cut. The other absences of American amateur women, including Austria’s Emma Spitz (5), Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling (12) and Scotland’s Hannah Darling (15), have likely decided to stay home to rest for the next university semester, because most of them come from Europe. .

Zhang, however, will leave the biggest void on the pitch in Chambers Bay. Stanford’s sophomore, who just won the NCAA Individual title and the Annika Award as College Golf Player of the Year as a rookie, is a former Womens Am champion, winner in 2019. She has also won the US Girls Junior last summer and twice represented the United States in the Curtis Cup.

The Women’s Open will mark Zhang’s third big start of the season. She finished tied for 40th at the US Womens Open and shared 65th (with reigning Augusta National Womens Amateur winner Davis) two weeks ago in Evian.

Zhang’s teammate Rachel Heck is the highest-ranked US Womens Amateur player at No. 3 in the world. Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani (6), Emilia Migliaccio (9) and Amari Avery (11) are the next highest ranked players on the court at Chambers, and Jensen Castle is back to defend her title. Heck, Kajitani and Migliaccio will be grouped together for stroke play.

Last year, the Women’s Open was played two weeks after the Women’s Am. The USGA announced dates for this week’s championship in May 2021, before the LPGA released its 2022 schedule last November.

