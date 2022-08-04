Love Island 2022: Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti arrive in England with finalists.





The Love Island finalists have arrived in London! (Picture: ITV/Instagram)

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti returned to the UK along with fellow finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

After being spotted arriving at Palma Airport, Mallorca after an overwhelming victory and a surprise Instagram live, the lovebirds officially land in London and officially start living together outside.

Turkish actress Ekin-Sum, 27, confirmed her arrival by posting on social media a selfie she took with her boat, Davide, 27.

Italian business owner Davide shared the same photo on his profile with the caption Home sweet home.

Ekin-Su and Davide teased their journey home in a cute video previously posted to their Instagram story.

In his arms, she said to the camera: British baby! I was returning to England.

Naturally, Ekinsu seized the opportunity to take a photo in the cockpit (Photo: Instagram) Incredible! (Picture Caption: Instagram) Winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti’s house! (Picture description: Instagram)

The couple booked a table on PizzaExpress, but they may not stay long, as the Italian entrepreneur told Laura Whitmore that he would soon take Ekin-Su to his native Italy, where he would meet the rest of the family.

Andrew was the first finalist to upload a video from London and enthusiastically announced: We just arrived in London. I was going to collect my luggage, I was meeting my family and friends, and I was hopeful.

Before he could finish, his girlfriend Tasha said:

The future of Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri is more exciting (Photo: Instagram)

Tasha, who made history as Love Island’s first deaf contestant, already plans to get a tattoo as a permanent reminder of the time she met Andrew on the show.

The two hope to live together in a London apartment while making plans for the future.

Ill have to talk because I’m in real estate and my parents are in real estate, but it’s good to be together, Andrew said. If she is happy she is ultimately Im happy.

Tasha added: A must have hot tub! One day in the future, we want to build our own house. This is clearly looking to the future.

Love Island Series 8 ended with a live final on Monday (Photo: ITV)

Millions of fans watched this year’s Love Island finale, and the broadcaster averaged 2.9 million viewers.

Ekin-Su and Davide won the series with nearly two-thirds of the general public’s votes with 63.7%, while Gemma and Luca got 14.5%.

Love Island Villas may be closed for business now, but ITV has previously announced that there will be two series in 2023, a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Mallorca.

See More: Soaring

And don’t forget that it’s not the time to say goodbye to the 2022 grads, as you still have one last Love Island essential for your reunion.

A special reunion episode hosted by Laura Whitmore will feature all the Islanders from Series 8.

Love Island 2022

Say hello to your social life once again. Love Island 2022 came to an end with Ekin-Su Clclolu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned winners in the epic final.

If you missed it, don’t fret. Here are the final highlights of the wonderful series.

Visit the Love Island page on Metro.co.uk for all the latest updates.

