How US Marines focus on controlling the seas





MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII The biennial exercise Rim of the Pacific usually has a certain cadence in its scenario: a hurricane passes through an already tense island chain, but humanitarian relief efforts are hampered by conflicting attacks.

Then missiles start flying and amphibious ships push ground forces ashore to take the beach and quell the violence, winning the day and ending the exercise.

But this year, RIMPAC has reversed that scenario. Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, deputy commandant of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific and commander of Fleet Marine Forces in the exercise, told Defense News that ground troops were already ashore, looking out to sea and contributing in sea combat.

RIMPAC was always designed for that big, big allied and partnered amphibious assault. Well, this year there are forces that are already ashore in a permissive environment when the scenario enters the kickoff of hostilities, and they stay ashore, and they are with partner nations ashore, a he said.

The exercise then allows these ground forces to explore how to contribute to maritime dominance, he added, including sea denial and air denial.

This reflects what the Corps is trying to accomplish in the Pacific region to counter China’s growing influence and military activities.

The service, through its new replacement forces and expeditionary forward base operations concepts, envisions small groups of Marines scattered across regional islands and coasts, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan and wherever partner countries allow it. These small units will carry everything they need to move from place to place while performing surveillance missions, establishing supply points for joint forces, and launching missiles.

Key to the concept is mobility, interoperability and maritime mission focus, all demonstrated at RIMPAC 2022, which runs from June 29 to August 29. 4.

Marine Corps and U.S. Army units specializing in the high-mobility artillery rocket system were ashore and ready to fire on maritime targets, Clearfield said in the interview. The new Hawaii-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and the California-based 7th Marine Regiment set up expeditionary forward bases ashore to provide detection services to the coalition force and pursue targets should the opportunity arise.

For the 7th Marines, it was.

F/A-18 Hornet aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, operating with the 7th Marines as part of temporary Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7, fired modified Joint Direct Attack Munitions bombs at the amphibious ship downgraded Denver in a sinking exercise.

Marine Corps Forces Pacific spokesman Maj. Nick Mannweiler told Defense News that this was the first employment of the JDAM weapon by Navy aircraft and its first use against a ship. The Air Force previously tested the modified JDAM against a full-scale ship target, but not a real warship.

An F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 fires at the decommissioned US Navy ship Denver during a sinking exercise at Rim of the Pacific 2022. (Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen/US Marine Body)

Additionally, the squadron, which also fired high-velocity anti-radiation missiles and a Harpoon anti-ship missile, practiced the detection and targeting portion of the kill chain alongside Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft. and Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drones. According to a press release about the sinking exercise, dubbed SINKEX, it demonstrated the U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to integrate into a joint and combined command and control network anywhere.

Clearfield said this followed recent demonstrations of how the Corps can sink ships from the air and on the ground, as the service pivots to become a shore-based node in the maritime struggle.

During the large-scale exercise last summer, the Corps demonstrated NMESIS, the Navy Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, an unmanned joint light tactical vehicle attached to a launcher of naval strike missiles. NMESIS was one of several naval systems to be fired at the decommissioned frigate Ingraham off Hawaii during SINKEX.

RIMPAC 2022 featured the JDAM and Harpoon to sink the ex-Denver.

RIMPAC planners had planned for Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 to fire a joint air-to-surface missile, which would have been the first time the Marines had fired this weapon in a training event. (Mannweiler noted that the service first tested the JAGM against maritime targets with AH-1Z helicopters in December 2021.)

But the event was eventually scrapped due to timing issues while conducting the multi-service operation. This decision was made in the interest of range safety due to these timing issues. But, he added, sinking drills are very valuable training opportunities, a hallmark of RIMPAC and the Marine Corps will seek future opportunities to train and train with JAGM at sea.

Brig. General Joseph Clearfield, Commander of Fleet Maritime Forces during RIMPAC 2022, attends a reception aboard the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Winnipeg on July 1, 2022. (MC3 Elizabeth Grubbs/US Navy)

Although the Army has not demonstrated JAGM at RIMPAC, the Marines now have at least four proven tools in their inventory to sink a ship ashore.

You can see here where, from the full-scale exercise [in] August 21 at SINKEX in RIMPAC 22, were going to demonstrate the ability to obtain and retain custody [of maritime targets] on the ground and in the air, and combining the lethality on the ground and the lethality of our air combat element, Clearfield said.

The general praised his chain of command Marine Forces Pacific, US Pacific Fleet and US Indo-Pacific Command because every exercise we do, they want an enumerated list of what we do: what experiments, what first actions do we do, or what second-ofs or third-ofs. It’s just become a huge part of our DNA right now that we’re taking advantage of all this stuff to try something either something we have in theory or something doctrinally that should work, but actually practicing it.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when recording stories from a ship. Megan is an alumnus of the University of Maryland.

