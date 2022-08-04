Can interest rate hikes reduce astronomical inflation in the UK?





ILLUSTRA TIONS BY Jonathan McHugh / Ikon Images

More than eight months have passed since the Bank of England began raising rates for the first time to combat rising inflation, and today (4 August) it announced a 0.5 percentage point increase, the largest number in more than a quarter. . It raises the UK interest rate to 1.75% in the century.

The move comes in the same week that the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) released data showing that astronomical inflation could plunge the UK into a severe recession by 2024, with 5.3 million households unable to save at all. It was done.

Still, economists are convinced that raising interest rates is the best way to keep inflation under control. Interest rate hikes increase borrowing costs, which reduces disposable income, which reduces demand and slows price growth. But even after six rate hikes, inflation continues to rise. Prices are now 9.4% higher than at this time last year, according to the latest data released at the end of last month. By the end of the year, the figure is expected to increase by up to 13%.

To make matters worse, most of the causes of these inflation are beyond the control of the Bank of England. Energy prices rose as a result of the Ukrainian war, exacerbating rising production costs for food, electronics, and virtually any industry that uses gas or electricity on a daily basis. So, exactly as we promised, when will rate hikes start controlling inflation? Or is this rate hike cycle, as some suspect, really just a well-meaning but futile attempt to make the central bank feel we (and the 10th in September) have more control over us?

James Smith, developed market economist at the Dutch bank ING, says the simplest way to answer this question is to analyze the exact causes of inflation. Currently, electricity and gas alone are 2.5 percentage points, gasoline is 1.5 percentage points, food is 1 point, and used cars are about 0.5 percentage points, he said.

Check the newsletter box if you would like to subscribe to the New Statesmans newsletter. Crash A weekly newsletter that helps clear some of the global economic downturn.

Position Management / Office Arts & Culture Committee Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Service Communication Construction, Operations, Engineering Training, Curriculum & Training Environment, Conservation & NRM Facilities / Site Management & Maintenance Financial Management Health – Medical & Nursing Management HR, Education and Organizational Development Information and Communication Technologies Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management – Transportation, Utilities Legal Directors and Practitioners Librarians and Libraries Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policies, Strategies Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Asset, Asset and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technology Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Services Delivery Sports and Recreation Travel, Accommodation n, Tourism Wellness, Community/Social Services

It can get worse before it gets better, Smith admits. This week, analysts at Cornwall Insight predicted that Ofgem may have to raise its energy price caps to 3,359 and 3,616, respectively, in October this year and January 2023. . Gas and electricity alone contribute more than 5 percentage points through October [to the inflation figure]says Smith.

[See also: Can Trussonomics work?]

Partner’s content

What can the Bank of England do? Martin Weale is Professor of Economics at Kings College Business School, where he served as a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which determines interest rates. There is not much that interest rate policy can do [energy prices], he admits. Cannot generate additional gas.

However, there is one option. Two factors are contributing to the rise in inflation. The first is that high energy prices make people poorer, and the second is that unemployment is unusually low, making it very difficult to fill jobs. This puts all powers in the hands of workers. If employers cannot fill jobs, they will raise wages and increase inflation. Weale says that’s something the Bank of England can control.

what i think [the Bank] “We’re trying to make sure the labor market is stagnant enough,” he says. Raising interest rates means that employers have less cash left to meet their employees’ demands for pay increases. Workers with low disposable income help control inflation by reducing demand. But that means more unemployment than it is today, Weale says.

[see also: How inflation is worse for women]

He added that MPC is not a process to be taken lightly. The question people at the Monetary Policy Committee will ask themselves is, do we really need to do that? Because, of course, people’s spending power is shrinking anyway as the country gets quite poorer. Perhaps the view is that a rise in gasoline prices removes demand from the economy and reduces the pressure on wages to rise. [anyway]. So while inflation itself may be controlling wage increases, it seems likely that most MPCs will disagree and will continue to do so, at least for the next few months.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said today that inflation will continue to rise for some time after a rate hike as there is a time lag between when inflation starts to slow and generally raises rates. It usually takes about 18 months for interest rates to affect inflation.

Selfin expects a few more rate hikes before the end of this cycle. Our current expectations are that it will rise again in September, once in November and again in February, and then potentially pause. At that stage, she says, she hopes inflation will start to ease significantly. Economists expect interest rates to peak between 2.5% and 3% early next year.

However, it’s also worth remembering that a fall in inflation figures does not mean that prices have stopped rising, however. Cornwall Insight warns that energy rates could remain above $3,000 per year until at least 2024, which will continue to put pressure on people’s finances. Inflation is back [Bank of Englands] Weale says the 2% goal won’t make people feel good. It will just stop the feeling that they are getting worse and worse.

This article was first published in Crash, New Statesmans’ regular update on the global economy and the challenges it faces today. Click here to sign up.

[See also: What the UKs obsessions with washing-up bowls says about our economy]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/business/2022/08/when-will-interest-rates-bring-down-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos