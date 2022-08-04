WorldSkills Announces Shanghai Final Substitution With UK Field 35 Learner





The canceled Shanghai final will be played in 15 countries instead, with England selecting 35 finalists.

The global WorldSkills competition has selected 15 countries to host the final this fall to replace the canceled Shanghai competition with two competitions hosted by Cardiff and Wrexham.

It has been confirmed that the UK will select 35 learners and advance to the finals.

The WorldSkills Competition Special Edition, which allows learners from all over the world to showcase their talents in various fields, was scheduled to host the final in Shanghai in October this year, but in May organizers canceled the visit due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the country’s lockdown measures. I did. Ongoing preventive and control measures.

Now 61 finals have been split across 15 countries, with a total of more than 1,000 learners participating.

Two of those aircraft maintenance and manufacturing team challenges are held in the UK.

The Aircraft Maintenance Finals will be held from 1 to 4 November at the International Center for Aerospace Training, part of Cardiff and Vale College, and will feature 13 different countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Canada, France and the United Arab Emirates.

The Manufacturing Team Challenge is hosted by Coleg Cambria in Wrexham on the same day with 5 countries participating.

This is the first time the UK has hosted a world skills competition since Worldskills 2011 in London.

WorldSkills UK Chief Executive Officer Neil Bentley-Gockmann said: “We look forward to welcoming young people from all over the world to England to win gold.

The WorldSkills competition arena is a unique opportunity for the world’s most skilled students and apprentices to showcase their talents and motivate and inspire more young people to reach their full potential and advance their skills to a world-class level.

WorldSkills UK confirmed that 35 finalists from 29 skills will fly the British flag in the finals in October and November. In this final, they will compete in welding, digital construction, laboratory technicians and cybersecurity, among other disciplines.

England finished 12th at the last competition in Kazan, Russia in 2019.

Bentley-Gockmann said: After years of cancellations and disappointments, young people across the UK have shown their resilience and will finally have the opportunity to go out there and test themselves against the best in the world.

The WorldSkills competition arena is a tremendous opportunity to not only increase the awareness and prestige of UK skills, but also to learn from other countries and pass on these insights to raise the quality of education in the country and boost the economy.

The list of finalists is as follows:

