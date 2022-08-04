UK preparedness for rate hike as Bank of England expected to announce biggest hike in decades





The Bank of England is expected to announce a rate hike today, as millions of people struggle with rising cost of living.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates at noon today from 1.25% to 1.75%, the highest level in nearly 30 years.

Nearly two-thirds of the public say they are concerned about a rate hike as the Bank of England considers another hike in borrowing costs amid soaring energy costs.

As the UK faces sharp inflation, the Bank is expected to announce its biggest rate hike in nearly 30 years on Thursday.

Experts warn that inflation could soar as high as 15% and inflation could exacerbate the already painful cost of living crisis.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said rival foreign minister Liz Truss would go along with his plan to raise interest rates and raise mortgage payments.

Sunak is facing an attack from the trusses that oversaw tax increases during the pandemic.

He argues that he wants taxes to be cut, but that inflation needs to be controlled before making any major changes.

The former prime minister stressed that there is a crucial difference between the plans because timing is everything.

“If we push for early tax cuts before we catch inflation, all we’re doing is giving with one hand and subtracting with the other,” he said in a statement.

It will cause inflation and raise interest rates, which will increase people’s mortgage payments. And that means every pound people put in their pocket is just a down payment for a price increase.

Rishi Sunak speaking at Hursting on Monday Source: Ben Birchall/PA

A policy statement without hard choices may feel warm in the short term, but it will be a cold relief if it pushes Labor into the top ten and pushes the Conservatives into the wilderness of opposition.

Truss, a frontrunner gaining support for his campaign according to multiple opinion polls, has argued that he can’t tax growth and that his plan will no longer drive up prices.

Liz Truss is currently considered a candidate to win the Conservative leadership primary. Credit: PA

She said my economic plan will get our economy moving by reforming the supply side, removing EU regulations from legislation and cutting taxes.

Providing bold reforms on the supply side is a good way to tackle inflation and deliver sustainable growth in the long run. Some tax cuts, including repealing potentially devastating corporate tax increases that have not even been implemented, are not inflation.

Concerns about interest rate hike

In a poll released Thursday morning by Ipsos, 64% of people aged 18-34 said they were either very or very concerned about the prospect of a rate hike, which has soared to 80%.

About 67% said they were concerned about the value of their savings, while concerns about energy bills and general cost of living reached 75% and 89%, respectively.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos UK, said: – This year’s best in Ipsos long-term trends. And this is especially evident in concerns about energy and utility bills and the value of people’s savings.

But there are also concerns about the impact of higher interest rates, as the Bank of England says it needs to raise rates to lower inflation. This will be highly appreciated by the public for proposing to seek additional solutions to help those facing financial hardship. A wish list for the new Prime Minister’s Government.

Interest rates have already risen from 0.1% in December to 1.25% in June, although the Bank of England has tried to contain inflation but is now expected to rise further to 1.75%.

An Ipsos survey, which asked 1,750 UK adults on Tuesdays and Wednesdays about their economic problems, also found that over the past six months, a quarter had to save to cope with the cost of living crisis, and nearly a fifth had to save . I have seen household income decline.

About 14% said they had increased their credit card balances and 10% said they didn’t pay their bills.

The survey also found that levels of economic concern were higher among younger people.

While 45% of the general public said they were concerned about paying their rent or mortgage, only 59% of 18-44 year-olds and 22% of 55-75 year-olds.

Similarly, 58% of 18-44 year-olds said they faced some form of financial hardship in the past six months, compared to 38% of 55-75 year olds.

Skinner said: The study also shows that while concerns about cost of living, bills and savings are shared across all age groups, concerns about housing costs (and rising house prices) are particularly acute among those already older. give. He is said to have suffered various financial difficulties since the beginning of the year.

Want a quick, professional briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to the latest podcasts and find out what you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-08-03/nearly-two-thirds-say-rising-interest-rates-worry-them The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos