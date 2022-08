Dont Pay UK: Campaign group calls for boycott of energy rates this winter

all

The grassroots campaign has urged 1 million households to boycott their bills to combat rising energy caps.

Dont Pay UK launched a campaign in October in response to Ofgems’ planned energy cap hike.

Millions of families are facing increasing fuel poverty, but many are holding back on the proposed action.

Here’s what you need to know before making the pledge:

When is the payment day?

UK energy regulator Ofgem plans to raise the energy cap on 1 October.

Activists have urged the UK government to cancel direct debit payments if it decides to continue only if the 1 million pledge is reached.

In October, the limit for gas or electricity per household will be increased by 2,000 to 3,000 per year.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition estimates that this increase will result in around 8.5 million UK households unable to provide adequate heating or electricity.

Who is behind Dont Pay UK?

Dont Pays revealed that the mostly anonymous members were a non-aligned non-political party campaign group.

Jess, a member of a group of friends who helped come up with the idea for a pub night, said that for action to be effective, it must go beyond hashtags and viral social media campaigns.

In an interview with Dazed, she added: We are all social and class-conscious people who frequently discuss and plan to respond to oppressive economic violence against working-class people.

Energy bills and their costs are one of the most important things we all feel at this moment.

With the harsh and unjust rise we’ve been through over the past year and expected in October, we feel it’s time for us to really take a leap and launch Dont Pay.

Why are people asked not to pay bills?

The cost of living crisis has affected millions of homes in the UK and will affect many more if energy rates continue to rise.

In June, the organizers tweeted: A simple idea: we ask for: [government] Abandon rising energy prices and provide affordable energy to everyone.

We’ll make a million pledges, by October 1st [government] If the energy company does not take action, it will cancel the direct debit.

The infographic, available as a printable poster on the website, was self-funded by the group and is currently accepting donations.

There are no set requirements on their website, but they feel that strikes are not only necessary as a powerful and popular means of collective action in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, but are also one of the things many are already considering nationally.

In response to a question about possible repercussions, the group is planning a how-to guide if the 1 million goal is reached. Some questions have already been answered on the Dont Pay UK FAQ page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/dont-pay-uk-campaign-group-boycott-energy-bills-winter-b1016396.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

